Indianapolis Criminal Defense Firm Rigney Law LLC Relaunches Criminal Law Podcast 'Tales From The Brown Desk'

Rigney Law LLC - Tales From The Brown Desk

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Rigney Law LLC, an Indianapolis criminal defense and OWI firm, has brought back its criminal law podcast, Tales from the Brown Desk, for a second season. Hosted by attorneys Jake and Kassi Rigney and produced by Teri Muehlhausen, the show returned in August 2026 after a break of nearly six years and now releases new episodes every other week.

The podcast first launched in 2020 and produced 26 episodes in its original run, covering drug possession in Indiana, theft, burglary and robbery, and the role of a criminal defense attorney. The relaunch keeps the format that built its audience: an unscripted, candid conversation between two defense lawyers who spend their working days in Indiana courtrooms. The show carries an explicit content advisory, and its hosts speak plainly about the realities of the criminal justice system.

Season two leans heavily into current Indiana law. The premiere breaks down a fresh 2026 decision from the Indiana Court of Appeals. The second episode examines Indiana v. Manges, a Hendricks County case in which the appellate court pushed back after a trial judge removed the victim from the witness stand, along with a look at Flock license plate cameras. Episode three covers a new Indiana ruling upholding the conviction of a man who told jail staff he was carrying pepper spray, plus conversations about Marion County judges, ICE, and Glock switches. Every episode wraps up with the show's long-running Florida Man segment.

The show is built for anyone who wants a clearer view of how criminal cases move through Indiana courts. Listeners hear a working defense attorney's perspective on new appellate decisions, local courtroom practices, and emerging issues such as license plate surveillance and immigration enforcement. Episodes run roughly 30 minutes to an hour, making them easy to fit into a commute or workout. For people facing charges, or those supporting someone who is, the podcast also offers a chance to get to know the attorneys at Rigney Law before ever picking up the phone.

Tales from the Brown Desk is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, and Buzzsprout, as well as on the firm's website at rigneylawindy/podcast.

About Rigney Law LLC

Rigney Law LLC is a criminal defense firm based in Indianapolis, Indiana, representing clients throughout Marion County and nearby communities including Carmel, Fishers, and Greenwood, along with Hamilton, Hendricks, Johnson, Boone, and Madison counties. The firm handles OWI and DUI defense, drug crimes, gun crimes, expungement, civil asset forfeiture, license rehabilitation, and parole matters. Consultations are free, and the firm serves Spanish-speaking clients.

Kassi Rigney

Rigney Law LLC

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Indianapolis Criminal Defense Firm Rigney Law LLC Relaunches Criminal Law Podcast 'Tales from the Brown Desk' News Provided By MileMark Legal Marketing September 30, 2026, 20:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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