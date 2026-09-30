Safetyspect CEO Kenneth Barton To Speak At Wharton DC Innovation Summit

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Barton will join an October 1 food safety panel to explain how optical sensing and edge AI make invisible contamination visible and preventable.

GRAND FORKS, ND, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SafetySpect, Inc., a developer of optical sensing platforms and AI-driven contamination detection technology, today announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Kenneth Barton, will speak at the 12th Annual Wharton DC Innovation Summit on Thursday, October 1, 2026, at the Valo Park Conference Center in Tysons Corner, Virginia.Mr. Barton will join the "Food as Medicine – Food Safety " panel in the Summit's Healthcare Track from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. ET. Moderated by Brian Barnett, President of The Barnett Company, Inc., the session brings together leaders in nutrition, public health, microbiology and food safety to examine how food can help prevent and manage disease, and how it becomes a serious health risk when food safety systems fail. Fellow panelists include Nora Kemmerer of Ovadia Heart Health, Gwyn Whittaker of GreenFare Restaurant and GreenFare Health and Wellness, Dr. Jeffrey F. Williams of Medesol Global, and Kelleen Zubick of Share Our Strength.Hosted by the Wharton Club of DC under the theme "Leading the Innovation Revolution in America & Beyond," the Summit convenes entrepreneurs, investors, corporate executives, government leaders and researchers from across the Washington, D.C. region and beyond.Making Invisible Biological Risk VisibleHidden surface contamination remains one of the most persistent drivers of foodborne illness, product recalls, plant shutdowns and healthcare-associated infections (HAIs). Conventional approaches, including visual inspection, ATP swabbing and laboratory culture or PCR testing, are either subjective, limited to small sample points, or deliver results hours to days after the fact.SafetySpect's CSI handheld inspection system closes that gap. By combining advanced optical imaging with edge-computing machine learning, CSI visualizes a wide range of biological residue on surfaces in real time, and it operates in normal, brightly lit working environments. Food processors, foodservice operators, hospitals and other regulated facilities use CSI to:- objectively verify cleaning effectiveness immediately after sanitation;- identify cross-contamination risk on processing lines before product is distributed;- automatically document inspections with images, contamination scores and quantitative compliance reports that strengthen HACCP-based food safety programs and audit readiness; and- complement, or streamline, existing ATP-based hygiene monitoring."Food is one of the most powerful tools we have for health, but only when it is safe," said Kenneth Barton, President and CEO of SafetySpect, Inc. "Contamination that nobody can see is contamination that nobody can fix. Our technology turns that invisible risk into real-time, actionable data, so food producers, healthcare facilities and inspectors can act before a problem ever reaches a consumer or a patient. I look forward to discussing with the Wharton DC community how optical sensing and AI can move food safety from reactive testing to proactive prevention."Validated With Federal PartnersSafetySpect's technologies have been developed and validated with support from U.S. government agencies including the USDA, NIH, EPA, NOAA, the U.S. Army's DEVCOM and ARPA-H, as well as the State of North Dakota and Innovate UK. The U.S. government is currently the company's largest customer, with 100 CSI units delivered through an Other Transaction Agreement (OTA) contract valued at $7.9 million.Beyond food safety, SafetySpect applies the same optical sensing and AI platform to healthcare. Its commercially available HyperView device provides portable tissue oxygenation imaging, while its pipeline includes WoundAssure (wound risk monitoring) and PIPA (pressure injury prevention), both advancing through ARPA-H funded research, and QAT, a food authenticity technology developed with USDA support. SafetySpect is also a partner in the University of North Dakota's ARPA-H award of up to $19.9 million to deploy Edge4Care, a decentralized AI platform for senior diabetes care. The company's portfolio is protected by more than 50 active patents and trademarks.Connect With SafetySpect at the SummitSafetySpect welcomes conversations with food and beverage processors, foodservice and hospitality operators, healthcare and infection prevention leaders, government agencies, distribution partners and investors interested in contamination detection, sanitation verification and AI-enabled compliance. To schedule a meeting with Mr. Barton before, during or after the Summit, please contact media@safetyspect. Attendees can also connect with him following the Healthcare Track session and during the Summit's networking lunch and evening reception.Event details:- Event: 12th Annual Wharton DC Innovation Summit- Session: Food as Medicine – Food Safety (Healthcare Track)- Date and time: Thursday, October 1, 2026, 11:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. ET- Venue: Valo Park Conference Center, 7950 Jones Branch Drive, 1st Floor, McLean, VA 22102- Program and registration: whartondcinnovationAbout Kenneth BartonKenneth Barton is President and Chief Executive Officer of SafetySpect, Inc. He brings more than 25 years of technology-sector experience in business development and senior management, specializing in taking new companies from concept to commercialization and growing start-ups to eight-figure enterprise values. His partnerships span Symantec Corporation, the USPS, the Universal Postal Union, the USDA and the U.S. Army. He holds a B.S. in Economics from the University of Maryland and a J.D.About SafetySpect, Inc.Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Grand Forks, North Dakota, with a technology and business office in Sherman Oaks, California, SafetySpect, Inc. is a deep-technology company developing multimodal optical sensing platforms integrated with artificial intelligence to generate actionable health and safety insights. Its proprietary technologies combine optical imaging, spectroscopy and edge AI to enable real-time, non-invasive assessment across food safety, healthcare and defense applications. For more information, visit safetyspect.

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SafetySpect CEO Kenneth Barton to Speak at Wharton DC Innovation Summit News Provided By BCM Services Group Corp September 30, 2026, 20:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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