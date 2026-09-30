Nearly 70% Of Americans Have Never Talked To A Doctor About Vascular Disease Risk

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New Society of Vascular Surgery survey finds a gap between growing interest in vascular health and conversations with healthcare providers.

ROSEMONT, IL, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Google searches for vascular health have more than doubled between 2021 and 2026, yet nearly 70% of Americans (69%) say they have never discussed vascular disease with a healthcare provider, according to a new survey from the Society for Vascular Surgery (SVS).The findings highlight a disconnect between growing public interest in vascular health and conversations with healthcare providers. About 72% of Americans say they would wait at least a few days before scheduling a doctor's appointment if they experienced persistent leg pain and difficulty walking.Vascular disease affects more than 40 million Americans, including nearly 70% of adults over age 65. Risk factors include being over 65, diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and current or past tobacco use. If left untreated, vascular disease can lead to serious complications, including stroke, heart attack, and preventable amputation.“The vascular system is like a network of highways delivering oxygen throughout your body. When symptoms go unrecognized, it can lead to serious complications like preventable amputations, stroke or heart attack. The good news: talking to your doctor about your personal risk factors and daily health habits can help change that outcome,” said Dr. Chelsea Dorsey.Persistent pain, swelling or discoloration in the legs, arms or feet can be signs of a vascular problem and should not be ignored.The survey also found that nearly two-thirds of Americans (63%) say they would take action after receiving a test result indicating an increased risk of a serious health condition. Among those at risk for peripheral artery disease (PAD), people are most likely to get screened when a doctor recommends it (73%) or when they learn PAD can increase their risk of heart attack or stroke (65%).“People trust their physicians and are ready to listen when their doctor raises an issue. Starting a conversation about your vascular health is the best step you can take to protect your future quality of life and long-term health,” said Dr. Chelsea Dorsey.To learn more about vascular health, visit YourVascularHealth.

Megan Marcinko

Society for Vascular Surgery

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Nearly 70% of Americans Have Never Talked to a Doctor About Vascular Disease Risk News Provided By Society for Vascular Surgery September 30, 2026, 21:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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