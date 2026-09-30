TAPI (Technology & API Services) Names Serge Rogasik CEO To Lead Next Chapter Of Growth And Competitiveness

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAPI (Technology & API Services) today announced the appointment of Serge Rogasik as its Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Rogasik will lead a global business that combines a broad API portfolio, deep scientific and technical capabilities, and an extensive global operations network serving customers worldwide.

“I am honored to join TAPI at such an important moment in its evolution," said Mr. Rogasik. "TAPI combines a unique set of capabilities, assets and talented people with a well-earned reputation as a trusted partner to customers worldwide. As the pharmaceutical industry increasingly focuses on supply chain resilience and geographic diversification, TAPI is uniquely positioned to support its customers. Few companies can match one of the industry's broadest technology platforms and an integrated manufacturing and R&D network spanning India, the Middle East, Europe and the Americas. I am excited by the momentum in the business and see significant opportunities ahead to further strengthen TAPI's position as a leading integrated API and CDMO partner.”

Founded in 1935, TAPI is one of the world's largest producers of active pharmaceutical ingredients and a leading CDMO partner with more than 4,000 employees, 13 manufacturing sites and six R&D facilities, supplying more than 350 active ingredients to customers around the world. Through its API and CDMO businesses, TAPI helps customers bring effective medicines to patients around the world.

Mr. Rogasik and the TAPI team will be at CPHI Milan, October 6–8, 2026, in Hall 3, Booth A73. Customers and partners are invited to stop by to meet him and the teams behind TAPI's catalog and CDMO businesses.

About Serge Rogasik

Mr. Rogasik is a transformation-focused global executive with more than 25 years of experience building, scaling and repositioning businesses across specialty ingredients, active ingredients, specialty chemicals and life sciences. He has spent a significant part of his career leading private equity-backed companies through complex carve-outs, accelerated growth, portfolio transformation, M&A and operational improvement in highly regulated markets – building stronger, more focused businesses that deliver sustainable long-term value. Most recently, as President and Chief Executive Officer of Kensing, a specialty ingredients company owned by One Rock Capital Partners, he helped transform a single-site carve-out from BASF into a global platform serving the personal care, nutrition, pharmaceutical and agrochemical markets. Under his leadership, Kensing integrated four acquisitions, expanded its global footprint and became the world leader in natural vitamin E and sterols.

Prior to Kensing, Mr. Rogasik led growth and transformation initiatives at Vantage Specialty Chemicals and Addivant, where he helped turn carve-outs and underperforming businesses into stronger, more focused global platforms through commercial expansion, operational improvement and strategic acquisitions. Earlier in his career, he held senior strategy, commercial, marketing and research roles with BASF, General Electric, Eastman Chemical Company, Rhône-Poulenc and Colgate-Palmolive, building deep international experience across specialty chemicals, life sciences and consumer markets.

Mr. Rogasik holds a Master of Science in Industrial Pharmacy and a postgraduate degree in Pharmaceutical Industry Management from the Institut des Sciences Pharmaceutiques et Biologiques de Lyon. Since 2023, he has served as Chairman of the International Association of Sterol and Stanol Producers and previously served on the Board of Directors of World Child Cancer USA.

About TAPI

TAPI is a global leader in the development and manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), building blocks and key starting materials (KSMs) providing one of the industry's most comprehensive API portfolios. TAPI also offers customized CDMO services, utilizing their extensive expertise in a wide range of technologies to meet the diverse needs of partners, ensuring flexibility and excellence in every project. With 4,100 employees, a global footprint in 100+ countries, 13 sites worldwide, and a robust portfolio of 350+ high-quality products, TAPI's operations are integral to the delivery of high-quality, safe and effective medications to patients worldwide, supported by a sophisticated supply chain, focused innovative manufacturing, regulatory and quality excellence and a commitment to sustainability. For more information about how TAPI is advancing health from the core, visit .

Teva Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are based on management's current beliefs and expectations and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from that expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as“should,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“estimate,”“may,”“project,”“intend,”“plan,”“believe” and other words and terms of similar meaning and expression in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: our ability to successfully execute TAPI's next phase of growth and anticipated business performance; our ability to successfully execute on our Pivot to Growth strategy, including to expand our innovative and biosimilar medicines pipeline and profitably commercialize the innovative medicines and biosimilar portfolio, whether organically or through business development; our significant indebtedness; our business and operations in general; compliance, regulatory and litigation matters; other financial and economic risks; and other factors discussed in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the second quarter of 2026 and in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, including in the sections captioned“Risk Factors” and“Forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or other information contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

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