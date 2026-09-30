Saia And Wreaths Across America Team Up For NASCAR Cup Series Race

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The No. 54 Saia Freight and Logistics Toyota Camry XSE will feature the nonprofit's logo

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) is proud to bring its longstanding partnership with Wreaths Across America (WAA) to the track when the No. 54 Saia Freight and Logistics Toyota Camry XSE takes on the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, Oct. 4.

Saia, a primary sponsor of Ty Gibbs and the No. 54 team for seven races during the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season, invited WAA to join the company as a shared sponsor for the Las Vegas race. The collaboration will make use of NASCAR's national stage to bring greater visibility to WAA's yearlong mission to remember the fallen, honor those who serve, and teach the next generation the value of freedom.

“Wreaths Across America has been an important partner to Saia for many years, and we're proud to share this platform with an organization whose mission means so much to our employees,” said Saia Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer Ray Ramu.“Our partnership with Joe Gibbs Racing gives us an incredible opportunity to connect with people across the country, and this race is a chance to use that visibility for something bigger, recognizing our nation's veterans and helping more people learn about the important work Wreaths Across America does.”

Saia's relationship with WAA extends well beyond the racetrack. Each year, Saia helps transport sponsored veterans' wreaths to participating cemeteries across the country while employees and their families volunteer at wreath-laying ceremonies in their local communities. Saia drivers have also represented the company during WAA's annual convoy from Maine to Arlington National Cemetery. The upcoming Las Vegas race builds on the organizations' shared commitment to keeping the stories and sacrifices of America's service members at the forefront.

“We are incredibly grateful to Saia for its continued support of the program and for sharing this national platform with us,” said WAA Director of Transportation and Industry Relations Courtney George.“Partnerships like this help us spread awareness for our continued mission to recognize and honor fallen veterans. We're proud to join Saia at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and look forward to seeing our shared commitment represented on the track.”

The South Point 400 is part of the NASCAR Cup Series championship Chase and will take place on the 1.5-mile oval at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The race begins at 2:30 p.m. PT on Sunday, Oct. 4.

“It's really cool to have Wreaths Across America on the No. 54 Saia Freight and Logistics Toyota this weekend and to help bring attention to the work they do to honor our veterans,” said Ty Gibbs.“It means a lot to be part of something that recognizes the people who have made such a sacrifice for our country, and I'm proud that we can help share their mission with NASCAR fans at Las Vegas.”

Saia's partnership with Joe Gibbs Racing continues throughout the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season, reflecting a shared focus on teamwork, performance, and execution. The Las Vegas race marks the final scheduled primary sponsorship race of the season for Saia and the No. 54 team.

About Saia, Inc.

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) is a full-service freight and logistics provider with a national footprint built to deliver reliable, flexible shipping solutions. With industry-leading operations and a strong emphasis on the customer experience, the company helps keep freight - and businesses - moving. Saia offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, brokered truckload, expedited transportation, and other logistics services. Headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia, the company operates 218 terminals providing national service. Saia has repeatedly been recognized for its people-centric, safety-driven, and sustainability-minded focus. For more information on Saia, Inc., visit Saia.com. For more information, contact:

Jeannie S. Jump

Saia Corporate Communications

Phone: 770-232-4069 · E-mail ...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at