Republic Claims Associates, A Leading Public Adjuster In Monmouth County NJ, Opens Nor'easter Claim Help For Flooded Homes And Businesses

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Backed by more than $1 billion in property claims handled and led by Frank Rivela, SPPA, with 43 years of experience, the firm is helping Sea Bright, Keyport, Long Branch, Asbury Park and Monmouth Beach property owners document damage and file claims after the nor'easter.

Staten Island, NY, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Republic Claims Associates, a Public Adjuster in Monmouth County NJ serving homeowners and businesses, has opened nor'easter claim help for property owners hit by the storm that flooded the Jersey Shore from September 25 to 28, 2026. The firm is representing storm-damaged homeowners and businesses, documenting their losses and negotiating with insurers so policyholders recover the full value of their claims. Its founder, Frank Rivela, SPPA, is in his 43rd year as a public adjuster, and the firm has handled more than $1 billion in property claims. The storm brought days of heavy rain, wind gusts that reached 74 mph at the coast and tidal flooding that pushed water into homes and businesses across Monmouth County.







Catastrophic wind and storm damage is evaluated and documented by Republic Claims Associates for Monmouth County property claims in New Jersey.

In Sea Bright, water from the Shrewsbury River and the back bay filled streets near Ocean Avenue and River Street, and several homes took on water. Businesses along Ocean Avenue spent the weekend cleaning up. Docks were damaged in Keyport. Long Branch, Asbury Park, Monmouth Beach, Manasquan, Spring Lake and Long Beach also dealt with flooded roads and closures, and power outages hit shore communities across the region.

How a Public Adjuster in Monmouth County NJ Handles Nor'easter Claims

A public adjuster works for the policyholder, not the insurance company. The insurer's adjuster measures the loss for the carrier. Republic Claims Associates measures it for the owner, then presents and negotiates the claim until it is settled.

After a storm like this one, the process runs in a set order:

Inspection. A licensed adjuster walks the property and records every area of damage, from soaked drywall and flooring to wind damage on roofs, siding and fences.Documentation. The team photographs the damage, builds a line-item building estimate and prepares a contents inventory of damaged belongings or business equipment.Policy review. Coverage is read line by line. Nor'easter damage often falls under two different policies, and the split matters (see below).Filing and negotiation. Republic Claims Associates submits the claim package, answers the carrier's questions and negotiates the settlement.Settlement. The owner receives payment once the claim is agreed.

"Most people in Sea Bright and Keyport have never filed a claim this size. The first week is where claims get won or lost. Take photos before anything goes to the curb, keep receipts for pumps and fans, and don't sign a settlement until you know what's covered," said Frank Rivela, SPPA, President and owner of Republic Claims Associates.

Flood Policy or Homeowners Policy: Why the Difference Matters

Water that came in from the ocean, the Shrewsbury River or the back bay is flood damage. Standard homeowners and business policies exclude flood, so that part of the loss is paid under a separate flood policy, usually through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP). Wind damage, such as a torn roof, broken windows or a fallen tree, generally goes through the homeowners or commercial property policy.

Many Monmouth County properties have both kinds of damage from the same storm. Each claim has its own deadlines and paperwork. Under the standard NFIP policy, a signed proof of loss is generally due within 60 days of the loss unless FEMA extends it. Republic Claims Associates handles flood and water damage claim alongside the wind side of the loss, so owners are not left sorting out two carriers on their own.

For businesses, the firm also prepares business interruption analysis, which documents income lost while a storefront or office on Ocean Avenue or another flooded corridor was closed for cleanup and repairs.

How the Fee Works

Republic Claims Associates' fee is based on the claim: it is a percentage of the settlement the firm recovers for the property owner, so the cost is tied directly to the result.

Experience Behind the Claims

Republic Claims Associates was founded in 1989 by Frank Rivela, SPPA, who has 43 years of experience in property insurance claims. Rivela holds the Senior Professional Public Adjuster (SPPA) designation, is considered an expert in the top 1% of the public adjusting field, is a Certified Insurance Instructor and holds an MBA from St. John's University. Over his career he has handled tens of thousands of residential and commercial insurance claims. The firm has handled more than $1 billion in property claims, is licensed, bonded and accredited with affiliations in 47 states and is a member of the National Association of Public Insurance Adjusters (NAPIA).

Republic Claims Associates handles property claims only, working as a public adjustor for homes, businesses and commercial buildings. It does not handle auto claims. From its New Jersey office in Woodbridge, the firm serves Monmouth County from the Bayshore to the oceanfront, including Sea Bright, Keyport, Long Branch, Asbury Park, Monmouth Beach, Manasquan, Spring Lake, Long Beach, Rumson, Atlantic Highlands, Holmdel, Colts Neck, Freehold, Marlboro and Ocean Grove.

Property owners looking for a Public Adjuster in Monmouth County N after the nor'easter can request a claim review by calling (718) 948-4308 or visiting the firm at 6386 Amboy Rd, Staten Island, NY 1030.

About Republic Claims Associates

Republic Claims Associates, also known as Adjusters On Call, is a public adjusting firm founded in 1989 by Frank Rivela, SPPA. The firm represents homeowners and businesses in fire, flood, water, storm and other property insurance claims, with offices in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.







Monmouth County flood loss assessment and water damage advocacy by Republic Claims Associates.

Press Inquiries

Republic Claims Associates Inc.

adjusters [at] rcaclaims.com

(718) 948-4308



6386 Amboy Rd, Staten Island, NY 10309