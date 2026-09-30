Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Urges Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc. Investors To Contact The Firm Seeking Lead Plaintiff Role Before October 13Th

If you purchased or acquired Aardvark (i) common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with Aardvark's February 13, 2025 initial public offering ("IPO"); and/or (ii) securities between February 13, 2025 and May 14, 2026and would like to discuss your legal rights, contact Bragar Eagel & Squire partners Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at ... or by telephone at (212) 355-4648.

Click here to participate in the action.

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What's Happening:



Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc. (“Aardvark” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ:AARD) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Aardvark (i) common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with Aardvark's February 13, 2025 initial public offering ("IPO"); and/or (ii) securities between February 13, 2025 and May 14, 2026, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). Investors have until October 13, 2026 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Allegation Details:

According to the lawsuit, in the Registration Statement and throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about Aardvark's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) ARD-101 was less safe than defendants had led investors to believe; (2) accordingly, ARD-101's clinical, regulatory, and commercial prospects were overstated; and (3) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.



Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Aardvark shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at ..., telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

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