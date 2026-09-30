Streamex Co-Founder Morgan Lekstrom To Transition To Independent Director

WINTER PARK, Fla., Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streamex Corp. (“Streamex” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: STEX), a technology company building the future of the commodity markets through tokenization, today announced that Morgan Lekstrom, Co-Founder and Interim Executive Chairman, will transition to the role of Co-Founder and Independent Director of Streamex, effective September 30, 2026.

In this planned transition, Mr. Lekstrom moves into a different role as the Company matures, as was understood when he took on the role of Interim Executive Chairman, and the Company believes now is the right time for that shift. As Independent Director, Mr. Lekstrom will continue to serve on the Board of Directors and remain actively engaged with Streamex as a Co-Founder.

In his role as Interim Executive Chairman, Mr. Lekstrom's goals were to help Mr. McPhie build out the remainder of the Company's team, ensure the Company was well financed, and improve the balance sheet by equitizing the capital structure and paying off debt. Given his deep knowledge of the Company, Mr. Lekstrom will continue to sit on certain committees of the Board. As a Co-Founder who remains very committed to the Company's success, he will bring that perspective to the Board as an independent director.

Henry McPhie, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Streamex, stated:

“Morgan and I started Streamex together more than four years ago with an idea and a conviction that tokenization would reshape the commodity markets. Together we have taken this company from ideation to a listed business with a first of its kind product in market, a strong balance sheet, and an amazing team behind us. I am grateful for everything Morgan has put into Streamex, particularly the work he did as Interim Executive Chairman to build out our team, finance the business, and strengthen our capital structure. This transition was always the plan, and I am glad it keeps him close, I look forward to continuing to work with him as a director and fellow co-founder.”

Morgan Lekstrom, Co-Founder and Independent Director of Streamex, added:

“Serving as Interim Executive Chairman has been a privilege. My goals were to help Henry build out the remainder of our team, make sure Streamex was well financed, and strengthen our balance sheet by paying off debt. As a Co-Founder, I remain exceptionally confident in the company, the path forward and the ability to execute.”

About Streamex Corp.

Streamex Corp. (NASDAQ: STEX) is a technology and infrastructure company focused on the tokenization and digitalization of commodity real-world assets. Streamex delivers institutional-grade solutions that bridge traditional finance and blockchain-enabled markets through secure, regulated, and yield-bearing financial instruments.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the leadership transition described in this release, Mr. Lekstrom's expected continued service on the Board of Directors and certain of its committees, Streamex's business strategy, investor relations initiatives, the development and scalability of its tokenization platform, and expectations for the tokenization of real-world assets. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Except as required by law, Streamex undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement. Additional information regarding these risks is contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.