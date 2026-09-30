Arq Publishes 2025 Sustainability Report

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQ) (the "Company" or "Arq"), a producer of activated carbon and other environmentally efficient carbon products, today announced the publication of its 2025 Sustainability Report. The report gives a transparent account of a dynamic year for Arq, in which its core powdered activated carbon ("PAC") business continued to grow while the commissioning and subsequent pause of its granular activated carbon ("GAC") line brought challenges and lessons that will shape the Company's sustainability strategy going forward.

“2025 was a year of ongoing transformation at Arq. Our PAC business continued to thrive, and we successfully commissioned our GAC line,” said Bob Rasmus, CEO of Arq.“However, the difficulties we then faced in bringing GAC to reliable, full-scale commercial production affected our sustainability performance, and we have chosen to report on that openly. Alongside those challenges, the report shows a great deal to be proud of - from resetting our core values with safety at their center, to lower water use, excellent delivery performance and continued land reclamation.”

2025 at a Glance:



$120 million in total revenue, with PAC delivering a second consecutive year of approximately 10% revenue growth

116 active customers across 217 sites, served by 204 full-time employees 74 U.S. and 16 international patents issued or allowed as of December 31, 2025



Environmental Stewardship:



Reduced water usage at the Corbin facility by approximately 50%, returning ~134 million gallons of clean water to Lynn Camp Creek, with zero water quality permit non-compliance incidents across operations

Achieved a small reduction in natural-source water use at Red River despite the facility's expansion Reclaimed 29 acres and 1,826 linear feet of stream at our Five Forks Mine in 2025, with 72,200 trees planted since 2012



People, Safety and Supply Chain:



Formally embedded safety as the first of Arq's five reset core values, with zero lost-time incidents in 2025

98% on-time and in-full deliveries across 2,230 loads, with incidents at just 0.04% of customer deliveries Continued the three-level Continuing Carbon Education series and employee volunteering in local communities



Governance and Ethics:



Adopted a Global Modern Slavery and Anti-Human Trafficking Policy, with a Supplier Code of Conduct now implemented as of September 2026

100% of directors and employees acknowledged [and committed to complying with] Arq's key corporate policies Six-member Board, two-thirds are male and one-third are female, and two-thirds are Independent



Transparency on Growth and a New Baseline

The report provides important context around the increases in natural gas use at Red River and the reduction in steam-powered electricity generation due to expected impacts from growth and expansion in 2025. In addition, the report discusses the factors that led to Arq's increased carbon footprint, energy consumption and waste year-over-year. In 2025, Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions were 15,703.93 and 3,590.23 MT CO2e respectively. With GAC production paused pending a comprehensive engineering and process optimization review, Arq will treat 2026 as a new baseline year for normalized PAC production at Red River, creating the foundation for meaningful year-over-year comparison and the evaluation of future potential targets.

“Our mission to improve the quality of the air we breathe, the water we drink and the soil our children play on is as important as ever,” added Rasmus.“We are focused on expanding our portfolio of advanced activated carbons to address emerging contaminants, including PFAS via our PAC for PFASTM products. In addition, we continue to responsibly manage more than $500 million of assets that provide the foundation for a profitable and sustainable business. None of this would be possible without our people, so I'm especially pleased to be able to report such a strong ongoing safety record.”

The full 2025 Sustainability Report is available on Arq's Sustainability Page.

About Arq, Inc.

Arq (NASDAQ: ARQ) is a diversified, environmental technology company with products that enable a cleaner and safer planet while actively reducing our environmental impact. As the only vertically integrated producer of activated carbon products in North America, we deliver a reliable domestic supply of innovative, hard-to-source, high-demand products. We apply our extensive expertise to develop groundbreaking solutions to remove harmful chemicals and pollutants from water, land and air. Learn more at:

Source: Arq, Inc.

Investor Contact:

Anthony Nathan, Arq

Marc Silverberg, ICR

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