DEADLINE ALERT For ALAR, BABA, BZAI, PNR: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors Of Opportunity To Lead Securities Fraud Class Actions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BENSALEM, Pa., Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in these class actions at (215) 638-4847 or by email to ....

Alarum Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALAR )

Class Period: March 20, 2025 – July 2, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 5, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that between March 20, 2025 and July 2, 2026, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) An Alarum Technologies subsidiary, NetNut, was engaging in illegal activity by linking customer home internet devices into another network without the customers consent; (2) This activity allows cyber criminals to conceal their locations; (3) The foregoing materially heightened Alarum Technologies legal exposure and materially threatened its business prospects; and (4) As a result, defendants statements about Alarum Technologies business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA )

Class Period: June 26, 2025 – June 24, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 5, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that between June 26, 2025 and June 24, 2026, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) under the National Defense Authorization Act (the "NDAA"), any entities directly or indirectly controlled by or affiliated with the MIIT were considered a Chinese military company; (2) Alibaba was directly or indirectly controlled by or affiliated with the MIIT; (3) the risk of Alibaba carrying out distillation attacks against third-party AI models was not a mere hypothetical or inadvertent, but ongoing; and (4) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Blaize Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BZAI )

Class Period: July 17, 2025 – August 13, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 5, 2026

According to the lawsuit, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Blaize announced transactions with entities wholly unequipped to conduct meaningful business in order to create an appearance of growth; (2) Blaize improperly recognized revenue; and (3) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR )

Class Period: March 11, 2025 – July 14, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 2, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that between March 11, 2025 and July 14, 2026, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that there was significant destocking of inventory in the Pool channel; (2) that, as a result, the Company's sales and operating income were adversely affected; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To be a member of these class actions, you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about these class actions, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847 or by email to ..., or visit our website at .

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

Howard G. Smith, Esquire

215-638-4847

888-638-4847

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