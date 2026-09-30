Sun Homes And Hudson Bay Capital Begin Construction Of The Caspian, Luxury Condominium On Stamford's Shippan Point

World-renowned architecture firm ODA was selected to lead the architectural design of The Caspian,

The Caspian represents an adaptive reuse transformation of former office building into an intimate waterfront condominium community of only 63 luxury residences

- Guy Mazzola, CEO, Senior Managing Partner at Sun HomesSTAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sun Homes, a privately held homebuilder and real estate developer specializing in high-end residences throughout New York and Connecticut, in partnership with Hudson Bay Capital, a global alternative asset manager, has begun construction of The Caspian, an exciting new luxury residential community on the Stamford waterfront in the prestigious Shippan Point neighborhood.Located at 70 Seaview Avenue, The Caspian represents an adaptive reuse transformation of a former commercial office building into an intimate waterfront condominium community of only 63 residences. The project represents the next chapter for a prominent Shippan Point property, reimagined for modern residential living along the Long Island Sound. Reflecting strong institutional confidence in both the product vision and the ongoing evolution of southern Fairfield County's waterfront, Sun Homes recently secured all financing to execute the project.The Caspian offers a rare geographic dynamic, combining the private, serene residential tranquility of Shippan Point with immediate proximity to Downtown Stamford and express Metro-North train service to New York City's Grand Central Terminal. Residents will enjoy direct waterfront access, panoramic Sound views, a comprehensive suite of indoor and outdoor resort-style luxury amenities, and access to an on-site 57-slip marina.World-renowned architecture firm ODA was selected to lead the architectural design of The Caspian, bringing a holistic approach to the waterfront setting and working closely with Sun Homes to shape the overall design vision. Rooted in foundational design pillars developed specifically for the site, the project embraces the existing structural form while introducing a new modern building envelope engineered to maximize coastal sightlines and natural light. ODA's signature approach seamlessly integrates private outdoor spaces into every residence, establishing a fluid indoor-outdoor living experience framed by expansive views of the Long Island Sound.The Caspian represents a significant new addition to the Sun Homes portfolio, reflecting the company's longstanding focus on prime locations, luxury design and elevated residential living. With more than 10,000 homes developed representing over $2.6 billion in development value, Sun Homes has established a proven track record of delivering sophisticated, high-end communities tailored to modern lifestyles."Identifying 70 Seaview Avenue was driven by an extraordinary vision to unlock an unparalleled lifestyle opportunity along the shoreline," said Guy Mazzola, CEO, Senior Managing Partner at Sun Homes. "With its setting on the Long Island Sound, the residential character of Shippan Point, and a site that simply could not be recreated today, we saw the potential to create something truly distinctive. By pairing adaptive reuse with ODA's transformative architectural approach, we are creating a boutique waterfront residential community uniquely suited to this setting."“The Caspian reflects our conviction in high-quality submarkets within commuting distance of New York City - and extends our partnership with the Sun Homes team,” said Zachary Cion, Managing Director at Hudson Bay Capital.“With construction underway, we are thrilled to see this exciting next step for the Shippan Point waterfront come to life.”The Caspian Sales Gallery is anticipated to open in Spring 2027. For more information visit

Dean Bender

Thompson & Bender

+1 914-391-6042

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Sun Homes and Hudson Bay Capital Begin Construction of The Caspian, Luxury Condominium on Stamford's Shippan Point News Provided By Thompson & Bender September 30, 2026, 20:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.