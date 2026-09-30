Global Creative Council Minnesota Launches To Unite The State's Fashion And Arts Communities

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New nonprofit, founded by style icon BeBe Zahara Benet, will connect Minnesota's creative organizations under one collaborative umbrella

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Global Creative Council Minnesota (GCC) today announced its public launch, introducing a new nonprofit creative consortium dedicated to driving sustainable, community-forward innovation across Minnesota's fashion and arts sectors.Founded by internationally known entertainer and designer, BeBe Zahara Benet (the first RuPaul's Drag Race winner), GCC was created to address a challenge long felt across Minnesota's creative economy: a wealth of talented designers, cultural collectives, and independent creative organizations working hard within their own communities, but too often disconnected from one another. Rather than replacing the work already being done by the state's fashion and arts organizations, GCC is designed to serve as the connective layer across them, allowing each group to continue serving its own community and audience while coming together with others through GCC to build a broader, more connected creative ecosystem.“Minnesota's creative talent has always been extraordinary - we've just never had a way to bring it together,” said BeBe Zahara Benet, founder of Global Creative Council Minnesota.“GCC exists to link the organizations, designers, and cultural voices already doing this work, so that together we can build something bigger than any of us could build alone.”Rooted in Minneapolis and connected to a global creative network, GCC will activate year-round programming, including workshops, pop-ups, cultural exchanges, mentorship, business development initiatives, and community events. The organization's mission is to empower emerging designers and creators through education, collaboration, and opportunity, with a vision of establishing Minnesota as a global hub for creative innovation, artistic exchange, and equity in the arts, where local and international talent intersect to shape the future.GCC's launch reflects a growing recognition that Minnesota's fashion and cultural communities, including its Somali, Hmong, Black, and other immigrant creative communities, have shaped a design identity that is distinct, but has lacked shared infrastructure, funding pathways, and visibility. By convening these communities under a single collaborative council, GCC aims to channel mentorship, funding, and opportunity toward the people building the state's creative industries from the ground up.Inaugural Event: Panel Discussion on the State of Fashion Design in MinnesotaGCC will introduce itself publicly through its inaugural event, a panel discussion titled“What Is the State of Fashion Design in Minnesota?” The conversation will bring together local fashion designers and influencers for a candid look at where Minnesota's fashion design industry stands today, what is working, what is missing, and what it will take to build a more connected, resourced, and visible creative economy in the state.The event is sponsored by the Minneapolis Institute of Art and will take place:Date: Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026Time: 6-8 p.m.Location: Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis MN, 55404The panel is open to fashion designers, stylists, students, retailers, media, and anyone invested in building Minnesota's creative economy.About Global Creative Council MinnesotaGlobal Creative Council Minnesota (GCC) is a creative consortium nonprofit focused on driving sustainable, community-forward innovation. Rooted in Minneapolis and connected to a global creative network, GCC activates year-round programming, including workshops, pop-ups, cultural exchanges, mentorship, events, and business development, that empowers emerging designers and creators through education, collaboration, and opportunity. GCC's vision is to establish Minnesota as a global hub for creative innovation, artistic exchange, and equity in the arts, where local and international talent intersect to shape the future.

Donnie Kenneth

Global Creative Council Minnesota

+ +1 202-420-0517

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Global Creative Council Minnesota Launches to Unite the State's Fashion and Arts Communities News Provided By Global Creative Council Minnesota September 30, 2026, 20:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Textiles & Fabric Industry



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