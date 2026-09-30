Deliverfund Expands Human Trafficking Intelligence Distribution Through Data-Company Partnerships

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Whooster NightWatch shows how integrated DeliverFund intelligence helps law enforcement identify trafficking indicators in broader criminal investigations.

- Nic McKinley, Founder and CEO of DeliverFund

WHITEFISH, MT, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- DeliverFund is advancing its work with data, intelligence, and investigative-technology companies to make specialized human trafficking intelligence more accessible to law enforcement agencies nationwide.

Through strategic data integrations, DeliverFund enables qualified technology partners to incorporate its human trafficking intelligence into the investigative platforms law enforcement agencies already use. These integrations can help investigators identify potential trafficking indicators, connect related criminal activity, and develop leads that may not be visible through a single data source alone.

Whooster is one example of this model in practice. Through DeliverFund's established partnership with Whooster, law enforcement agencies can access DeliverFund intelligence through Whooster NightWatch at no cost. The integration combines DeliverFund's specialized trafficking intelligence with Whooster's investigative data capabilities.

Human trafficking often does not appear as an isolated crime. It may be concealed within, connected to, or uncovered during investigations involving more visible offenses. Data collected from DeliverFund law enforcement partners illustrates this overlap. Partners reported that human trafficking investigations frequently involved additional crimes, including drug activity, domestic violence, assault, gang activity, child exploitation, weapons offenses, fraud, homicide, and theft. These reported connections reinforce an important investigative reality: a case that begins with one apparent offense may involve trafficking indicators, additional victims, co-conspirators, financial activity, or a broader criminal network.

DeliverFund's intelligence contains data and is designed to help law enforcement identify patterns, relationships, and potential indicators of trafficking activity. When integrated into trusted investigative platforms, intelligence can help agencies move more efficiently from fragmented information to actionable leads.

“DeliverFund's fight against human traffickers is relentless, and our work with data and investigative-technology partners expands the reach of the intelligence law enforcement needs to identify and disrupt trafficking,” said Nic McKinley, CEO at DeliverFund.

“Human trafficking is frequently intertwined with other criminal activity, but the trafficking component is not always apparent at the outset of an investigation. The right intelligence, delivered through the tools investigators already use, can help law enforcement recognize critical connections, identify victims and offenders, and pursue the full scope of criminal activity. Whooster is an important example of how this integration model can make DeliverFund intelligence more accessible and operationally useful.”

“As the CEO of Whooster, Inc., I am deeply committed to the fight against human trafficking. Our ongoing work with DeliverFund demonstrates the value of integrating specialized trafficking intelligence with investigative data technology. By combining DeliverFund's expertise with Whooster technology, we help provide law enforcement with another resource to identify connections, develop leads, and investigate trafficking activity that may otherwise remain hidden within other cases. Access to Whooster NightWatch remains available to law enforcement at no charge,” said Richard Spradley, CEO of Whooster, Inc.

DeliverFund's work is also supported by public-safety advocates who recognize the importance of equipping law enforcement with actionable intelligence. Kyle Reyes, founder of Law Enforcement Today, emphasized his confidence in DeliverFund's mission and leadership.

“I'd put my own life and the lives of my family in the hands of Nic McKinley and his team at DeliverFund in a heartbeat. There's absolutely no good reason why every agency in America isn't currently partnered with them. If you believe in saving lives and protecting the innocent, this is your moment to get in the fight,” said Kyle Reyes, Law Enforcement Today.

The DeliverFund and Whooster collaboration demonstrates the value of bringing specialized human trafficking intelligence into the investigative tools law enforcement already relies on. This approach gives agencies a stronger ability to identify connections, generate leads, and recognize trafficking activity that might otherwise remain obscured by other criminal offenses.

About DeliverFund

Montana-based DeliverFund is a nonprofit intelligence organization that builds cutting-edge technology and intelligence products to enhance the ability of law enforcement and the general public to detect and combat human trafficking proactively.

About Whooster

Whooster Inc. is a leader in investigative data analysis, providing actionable intelligence through its Whooster Data Solutions. Serving a diverse range of industries, Whooster empowers decision-making and enhances safety by transforming complex data into practical insights for law enforcement, government agencies, and private-sector clients.

Addy Walters

DeliverFund

+1 844-919-3863

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DeliverFund Expands Human Trafficking Intelligence Distribution Through Data-Company Partnerships News Provided By DeliverFund September 30, 2026, 20:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Emergency Services, Human Rights, Technology



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