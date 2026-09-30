COEUS Consulting Named A 2026 MSP Titans Of The Industry Southwest Finalist For The Second Consecutive Year

COEUS Consulting | 2026 MSP Titans of the Industry Southwest Finalist

Based in Phoenix, Arizona, the Managed IT services provider earns back-to-back Southwest finalist recognition in the MSP Titans of the Industry awards.

- Linus Malefors, Managing Director and Co-Founder, COEUS ConsultingPHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PhCOEUS Consulting has been selected as a 2026 MSP Titans of the Industry Southwest Finalist, the second consecutive year the firm has earned finalist recognition in the program.The MSP Titans of the Industry Awards are presented by MSP Success and recognize managed service providers for excellence, innovation, and commitment to their communities. An independent panel of channel experts evaluates applicants on business growth, service excellence, cybersecurity innovation, customer impact and leadership. Only the top ten applicants in each category advance to finalist status. This year's program drew the most applications in the awards' history, according to the organizers, across more than 30 categories.“Being named a finalist once is an honor. Being named a finalist two years running says the standard held,” said Linus Malefors, Managing Director and co-founder of COEUS Consulting.“Our clients don't experience awards. They experience whether their systems are secure, whether their compliance holds up under audit, and whether someone answers when it matters.”COEUS Consulting serves small and midsize organizations across Arizona, Nevada, California, and New Mexico, concentrating on regulated and high-consequence industries including healthcare, aerospace and defense, manufacturing, construction, automotive, and legal. The firm's work is built around the COEUS Codex, its framework for moving client environments out of reactive break-fix cycles into a documented, verifiable“Known State.” That approach underpins its HIPAA advisory work for Arizona and New Mexico healthcare providers, and its CMMC readiness work for defense supply chain manufacturers.Winners will be announced at the 2026 MSP Titans of the Industry Awards Gala on December 9, 2026, at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.About COEUS ConsultingCOEUS Consulting is a Phoenix-based Managed IT Service Provider and cybersecurity firm serving SMBs across Arizona, Nevada, California, and New Mexico. Built on the proprietary COEUS Codex framework, COEUS delivers managed IT, cybersecurity, compliance advisory, and cloud solutions to healthcare, aerospace and defense, automotive, legal, manufacturing, and construction clients. Rated 4.9 stars on Google with a BBB A+ accreditation.Headquartered in Phoenix, the firm also maintains offices in Las Vegas, Nevada; Albuquerque, New Mexico; and Pasadena, California. Learn more at coe.

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COEUS Consulting Named a 2026 MSP Titans of the Industry Southwest Finalist for the Second Consecutive Year News Provided By COEUS Consulting September 30, 2026, 20:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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