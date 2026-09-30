Base Finishes Cobalt Upgrade, Introduces New Tools For Tokenized Assets

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Base has activated its Cobalt upgrade, bringing new capabilities aimed at tokenized finance on the Ethereum layer-2 network. The update adds both tighter issuer controls for tokenized assets and a new transaction mechanism designed to make conditional trading more practical.

Announced as Base's third major upgrade, Cobalt expands the B20 token standard by letting issuers apply multiple compliance and administrative rules to the same tokenized asset-while also introducing“Validity Transactions,” which can be held back until onchain conditions are met.

Cobalt expands Base's B20 standard to support issuer-defined compliance checks and timed handling of certain corporate actions. Issuers can enable controlled transfers via authorized administrators, including optional public notes on those transfers. Validity Transactions add conditional execution, allowing users to submit transactions that only become eligible once specified onchain criteria are satisfied. Base positions the upgrade for onchain finance, aligning token issuance and trading functionality with requirements common in traditional markets.

Key takeawaysNew B20 controls for tokenized assets

A central part of the upgrade is how Cobalt extends B20. Base says the change allows issuers to attach several checks to token transfers under a unified asset standard. The practical impact is that token issuers can configure rules such as requiring recipients to complete identity checks, qualify as accredited investors, and avoid distribution to addresses tied to sanctions lists.

The upgrade also introduces an approach for corporate actions like stock splits. Base says issuers can adjust how tokenized share information is represented in wallets and applications without minting or burning tokens and without changing the holder's underlying balance. For users and integrators, that means better alignment between onchain token representation and the realities of traditional securities events, without forcing supply-side token migrations.

Administrative transfers and public notes

Cobalt further adds a mechanism for issuer-led administration. Base says issuers can grant“authorized administrators” the ability to move tokens from a holder's wallet without obtaining the holder's approval, and to attach a public note to the transfer.

Importantly, Base states that the feature is optional and controlled by issuers-Base itself cannot initiate such transfers. For investors and developers, this creates a clearer separation between what network-level infrastructure does versus what token issuers configure for compliance and operational needs.

Validity Transactions for conditional timing

Beyond compliance tooling, Cobalt introduces Validity Transactions. The idea is straightforward: users can submit transactions that don't become eligible for inclusion immediately. Instead, they remain eligible only when specified onchain conditions are met.

Base describes an example in which a trader submits a swap transaction that becomes eligible only if a chosen asset reaches a target price before a set block deadline. Base would then evaluate the transaction's conditions against the chain state as blocks are built. If conditions are not satisfied, the transaction remains pending rather than proceeding.

Base also says transactions submitted through this system can remain private until they are included in a block. For traders, that matters because conditional strategies often depend on timing and threshold triggers; keeping intent from being prematurely visible can reduce the risk of front-running or speculation around the trigger itself.

Part of a broader shift toward tokenized finance

Cobalt's activation follows Base's earlier push to make token issuance and interoperability easier for real-world assets. On July 8, Base activated B20 as a native token standard for stablecoins, tokenized real-world assets, and other fungible tokens, allowing issuers to create assets without building custom token contracts.

The upgrade also comes amid Base creator Jesse Pollak's public acknowledgement of strategic missteps earlier in the network's evolution. In a post dated July 16, Pollak said Base made a“wrong bet” by prioritizing creator, content, and messaging apps and falling behind in areas including prediction markets and perpetual futures. He argued that financial applications-such as trading and payments-should become a greater focus as Base develops into a blockchain for global finance.

Since then, tokenized finance has gained traction on Base. On Aug. 25, Coinbase launched tokenized US stocks on Base, issuing B20 tokens meant to represent shares in companies including Apple, Nvidia, Meta, and Alphabet. With Cobalt now expanding B20's compliance and administrative options, the network is effectively increasing the range of issuer policies that can be implemented as tokenized products scale.

Base says it is also looking ahead to further performance and infrastructure changes. The network plans to reduce block times from two seconds to 200 milliseconds and introduce protocol-level support for sponsored transaction fees and bundled transactions. Base also says it intends to adopt some technical changes planned for Ethereum 's upcoming“Glamsterdam” upgrade.

While Cobalt focuses on token governance and conditional transaction execution, the broader roadmap suggests Base is aligning both user experience and developer tooling with the requirements of financial-grade applications-where compliance, execution control, and predictable timing often carry as much weight as raw throughput.

As Cobalt rolls out, the most important thing for builders and token issuers to watch will be how quickly applications integrate the new B20 capabilities and whether traders adopt Validity Transactions for real conditional strategies; the long-term impact will depend on how these features are supported across wallets, custody providers, and trading interfaces.

Crypto assets are volatile and capital is at risk. This article may contain affiliate links.