Garnet Trade Signs $2 Million Technology Agreement With Eximus

London, United Kingdom - As technology continues to play an increasingly important role in trading experiences and operational processes across the financial industry, Garnet Trade is taking its technology investments to the next level.

Through the $2 million agreement with Eximus, the company aims to build a more integrated, scalable and future-ready technology ecosystem spanning both investor-facing digital systems and its internal operational infrastructure.

The partnership is positioned as one of the key technology investments supporting Garnet Trade's international growth strategy.

One of the key components of the agreement is Garnet Private.

Developed by Garnet Trade to provide investors with a different digital trading experience, Garnet Private is planned to be positioned as an alternative trading interface to MT5.

Through Garnet Private, Garnet Trade aims to develop the digital experience through which investors access financial markets in line with the company's own brand and technology strategy.

The development process will focus on areas including user experience, technological performance, system integrations and scalability.

Garnet Trade views Garnet Private not simply as a new trading interface, but as a core component of the broader digital ecosystem the company plans to build over the long term.

Another major component of the partnership with Eximus is the development of Garnet Trade's CRM infrastructure.

Under the agreement, the company aims to enhance the technology infrastructure used across investor relations and operational processes, strengthen integrations between different systems and establish a more scalable structure capable of supporting growing operational requirements.

Garnet Trade considers the joint development of investor-facing digital interfaces and the company's back-end operational systems to be an important part of its long-term technology strategy.

Garnet Trade CEO Toni Jovanovski said the $2 million agreement with Eximus represents more than an investment in improving the company's existing technological infrastructure, describing it as an important step in Garnet Trade's long-term digital transformation strategy.

Commenting on the agreement, Jovanovski said:

“We do not view our $2 million agreement with Eximus as simply a technology investment. Through this partnership, we aim to build the foundation for Garnet Trade's next phase of digital transformation. From our CRM systems to Garnet Private, we want to create a more integrated, scalable and adaptable digital ecosystem across every point where our investors interact with Garnet Trade.”

Jovanovski noted that competition in the financial industry is increasingly shaped not only by the products and services companies offer, but also by the technology and user experience behind those services.

“Technology is no longer simply a supporting element in financial services; it has become a fundamental part of the user experience. For this reason, we are developing our technological infrastructure not only around today's requirements, but also with the scale we aim to achieve in the future in mind. Garnet Private will be one of the most important projects reflecting this approach.”

Garnet Trade positions its agreement with Eximus as part of a long-term technology strategy designed to support the company's international growth objectives.

The company believes that as operations expand across different markets, the ability of its technology infrastructure to scale accordingly will be an important factor in achieving sustainable growth within the financial industry.

In line with this strategy, Garnet Trade plans to continue investing in its digital infrastructure, particularly across CRM systems, trading technologies, Garnet Private and system integrations.

CEO Toni Jovanovski also emphasized that the company's international growth objectives and technology investments will continue to progress in parallel, with Garnet Trade aiming to build a technology infrastructure designed not only for its current operational requirements but also for the scale it intends to achieve in the future.

The $2 million technology agreement with Eximus represents an important step in Garnet Trade's strategy to develop its own digital ecosystem, expand its investments in trading technologies and support its international operations with a stronger and more scalable technological infrastructure.