Vitra Builds Momentum In Saudi Arabia Following Successful INDEX Saudi 2026

MENAFN - B2Press) Strong interest in VitrA's Saudi-made products, complete bathroom solutions and water-efficient technologies reinforces the brand's growing presence in the Kingdom's project market.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - VitrA concluded a successful INDEX Saudi 2026 with strong engagement from architects, designers, developers, contractors and distributors, reinforcing the brand's growing presence in Saudi Arabia and its ambition to further expand its project business in the Kingdom.

Across the three-day event in Riyadh, VitrA welcomed more than 1,000 visitors to its stand and held meetings with professionals from across the Saudi construction, architecture and design ecosystem.

Interest centered on VitrA's Saudi-made concealed cisterns, which demonstrated the company's growing local manufacturing capabilities and its ability to respond more closely to project requirements through stronger local availability and supply capabilities.

“The response we received at INDEX Saudi was extremely encouraging,” said Hasan Pehlivan, Chief Executive Officer.“We had valuable conversations with architects, developers and project partners who are looking not simply for individual products, but for complete, reliable solutions backed by strong local capabilities. The level of interest confirms the opportunity we see in Saudi Arabia and gives us a strong platform for the next stage of our growth.”

VitrA's wider bathroom portfolio also attracted significant attention, with visitors experiencing collections including Plural, Liquid, Glora, Metropole and Origin, alongside new shower systems and the V-Care Prime smart toilet.

The breadth of the portfolio reflects VitrA's ability to support projects with complete bathroom solutions, bringing together sanitaryware, furniture, shower systems, intelligent technologies and locally manufactured products within a single portfolio.

Water efficiency and sustainability emerged as important themes throughout the event. QuantumFlush demonstrated VitrA's approach to combining high performance with more responsible water use, while the recycled washbasin highlighted the role of circular materials in contemporary bathroom design.

These solutions reflect VitrA's broader approach to responsible innovation, combining water efficiency, durability and technology to support the evolving needs of the built environment, including projects pursuing sustainability standards such as LEED.

VitrA sees Saudi Arabia as a strategic growth market and is investing in the capabilities required to build a long-term presence in the Kingdom.

The company is combining its international design, engineering and bathroom expertise with growing local manufacturing capabilities, creating a proposition that brings global experience closer to the needs of the Saudi market.

The Saudi-made concealed cistern is an important example of this approach, strengthening local availability while demonstrating VitrA's commitment to developing solutions suited to the requirements of projects in the Kingdom.

Through its participation at INDEX Saudi, VitrA continues to strengthen relationships across the Saudi architecture, design and construction community, with a focus on building long-term partnerships and supporting the Kingdom's evolving project landscape.