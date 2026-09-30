Monte Rosa Therapeutics To Present Results Of MRT-8102 GFORCE-1 Phase 1 Study In Subjects With Elevated Cardiovascular Disease Risk

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Conference call and webcast to be held at 8:00 a.m. ET on Oct. 1, 2026

BOSTON, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLUE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel molecular glue degrader (MGD)-based medicines, today announced that management will host a live conference call and webcast on Thursday, October 1, at 8:00 a.m. ET. The webcast presentation will review clinical results from the GFORCE-1 Phase 1 study of the NEK7-directed MGD MRT-8102 in subjects with elevated cardiovascular disease (CVD) risk. The presentation will include safety and activity data for MRT-8102 across multiple dose levels following 4 weeks of treatment and will showcase pioneering data on the modulation of multiple pathogenic drivers of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) by MRT-8102.

A webcast of the presentation will be accessible via the“Events & Presentations” section of Monte Rosa's website at ir.monterosatx.com. Registration for the conference call is available at the following link. An archived version of the webcast will be made available for 30 days following the presentation.

About Monte Rosa

Monte Rosa Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing highly selective molecular glue degrader (MGD) medicines for patients living with serious diseases. MGDs are small molecule protein degraders that have the potential to treat many diseases that other modalities, including other degraders, cannot. Monte Rosa's QuEENTM (Quantitative and Engineered Elimination of Neosubstrates) discovery engine combines AI-guided chemistry, diverse chemical libraries, structural biology, and proteomics to rationally design MGDs with unprecedented selectivity. Monte Rosa has developed the industry's leading pipeline of first-in-class and only-in-class MGDs, spanning autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, oncology, and beyond, with three programs in the clinic. Monte Rosa has ongoing collaborations with leading pharmaceutical companies in the areas of immunology, oncology, and neurology. For more information, visit .

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Andrew Funderburk

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