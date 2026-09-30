Bank OZK Announces Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Release And Conference Call Dates

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank OZK (the“Bank”) (Nasdaq: OZK) expects to report its third quarter 2026 earnings after the market closes on Tuesday, October 20, 2026. The earnings release, financial supplement and Management Comments on the third quarter of 2026 will be made available simultaneously on the Bank's investor relations website.
Management will conduct a conference call to take questions at 7:30 a.m. CT (8:30 a.m. ET) on Wednesday, October 21, 2026. Interested parties may access the conference call live via webcast on the Bank's investor relations website, or may participate via telephone by registering using this online form. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive the dial-in number along with a unique PIN that can be used to access the call. A replay of the conference call webcast will be archived on the Bank's website for at least 30 days.
GENERAL INFORMATION
Bank OZK (Nasdaq: OZK) is a regional bank providing innovative financial solutions delivered by expert bankers with a relentless pursuit of excellence. Established in 1903, Bank OZK conducts banking operations in 267 offices in nine states including Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee, New York, California and Mississippi and had $41.7 billion in total assets as of June 30, 2026. For more information, visit ozk.com.
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| Investor Relations Contact:
| Jay Staley (501) 906-7842
| Media Contact:
| Michelle Rossow (501) 906-3922
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