Micron Technology, Inc. Reports Record Fiscal Fourth-Quarter And Full-Year 2026 Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI-driven demand and strong operational execution position Micron for a record fiscal 2027 BOISE, Idaho, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU) today announced results for its fourth quarter and full year of fiscal 2026, which ended September 3, 2026. Fiscal Q4 2026 Highlights





Revenue of $54.23 billion versus $41.46 billion for the prior quarter and $11.32 billion for the same period last year



GAAP net income of $37.70 billion, or $32.87 per diluted share



Non-GAAP net income of $38.40 billion, or $33.42 per diluted share Operating cash flow of $43.97 billion versus $25.39 billion for the prior quarter and $5.73 billion for the same period last year

Fiscal 2026 Highlights





Revenue of $133.19 billion versus $37.38 billion for the prior year



GAAP net income of $84.97 billion, or $74.33 per diluted share



Non-GAAP net income of $86.76 billion, or $75.52 per diluted share Operating cash flow of $89.68 billion versus $17.53 billion for the prior year

“Micron delivered record fiscal 2026 results, and we expect an even stronger fiscal 2027,” said Sanjay Mehrotra, Chairman and CEO of Micron Technology.“AI is becoming Super Intelligence (SI), and memory enhances this intelligence and the competitiveness of our customers' platforms. We are increasing our investments in technology, products and manufacturing to help drive SI forward with our customers, and our Strategic Customer Agreements provide added confidence in the durability of Micron's financial performance.”

Quarterly Financial Results (in millions, except per share amounts)

GAAP (1) Non-GAAP (2) FQ4-26 FQ3-26 FQ4-25 FQ4-26 FQ3-26 FQ4-25 Revenue $ 54,229 $ 41,456 $ 11,315 $ 54,229 $ 41,456 $ 11,315 Gross margin 47,047 35,056 5,054 47,204 35,199 5,169 Percent of revenue 86.8 % 84.6 % 44.7 % 87.0 % 84.9 % 45.7 % Operating expenses 3,296 1,738 1,400 2,568 1,518 1,214 Operating income 43,751 33,318 3,654 44,636 33,681 3,955 Percent of revenue 80.7 % 80.4 % 32.3 % 82.3 % 81.2 % 35.0 % Net income 37,701 28,243 3,201 38,398 28,857 3,469 Diluted earnings per share 32.87 24.67 2.83 33.42 25.11 3.03





Annual Financial Results (in millions, except per share amounts)

GAAP (1) Non-GAAP (2) FY-26 FY-25 FY-26 FY-25 Revenue $ 133,188 $ 37,378 $ 133,188 $ 37,378 Gross margin 107,504 14,873 108,032 15,286 Percent of revenue 80.7 % 39.8 % 81.1 % 40.9 % Operating expenses 8,164 5,103 6,841 4,440 Operating income 99,340 9,770 101,191 10,846 Percent of revenue 74.6 % 26.1 % 76.0 % 29.0 % Net income 84,969 8,539 86,758 9,470 Diluted earnings per share 74.33 7.59 75.52 8.29



Investments in capital expenditures, net(2) were $10.77 billion for the fourth quarter of 2026 and $27.37 billion for the full year of 2026. Adjusted free cash flow(2) was $33.20 billion for the fourth quarter of 2026 and $62.31 billion for the full year of 2026. Micron ended the year with cash, marketable investments, and restricted cash of $73.48 billion. On September 30, 2026, Micron's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share, payable in cash on October 29, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 14, 2026.

Quarterly Business Unit Financial Results FQ4-26 FQ3-26 FQ4-25 Cloud Memory Business Unit Revenue $ 16,283 $ 13,769 $ 4,543 Gross margin 83 % 83 % 59 % Operating margin 76 % 78 % 48 % Core Data Center Business Unit Revenue $ 18,002 $ 11,524 $ 1,577 Gross margin 90 % 87 % 41 % Operating margin 85 % 83 % 25 % Mobile and Client Business Unit Revenue $ 13,114 $ 11,521 $ 3,760 Gross margin 90 % 87 % 36 % Operating margin 88 % 86 % 29 % Automotive and Embedded Business Unit Revenue $ 6,824 $ 4,634 $ 1,434 Gross margin 84 % 79 % 31 % Operating margin 79 % 75 % 20 %



Business Outlook

The following table presents Micron's guidance for the first quarter of 2027:

FQ1-27 GAAP (1) Outlook Non-GAAP (2) Outlook Revenue $61.5 billion ± $1.5 billion $61.5 billion ± $1.5 billion Gross margin Approximately 85.95% Approximately 86.25% Operating expenses Approximately $2.31 billion Approximately $2.06 billion Diluted earnings per share $37.84 ± $1.00 $38.15 ± $1.00



Further information regarding Micron's business outlook is included in the prepared remarks and slides, which have been posted at investors.micron.com.

Product Highlights



We began sampling the industry's first 512GB ultra dense high-capacity DDR5 RDIMM modules capable of speeds up to 9,200 MT/s.

We have completed multiple customer qualifications of our 1-gamma based, 8,800 MT/s high-speed server RDIMM modules.

Our industry leading server LPDDR SOCAMM portfolio revenue more than doubled sequentially in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Our 7600 PCIe Gen 5 and 9650 PCIe Gen 6 SSD high-performance products are now shipping to market-leading customers for KV-cache applications.

Our 6600 ION SSD achieved a strong volume ramp in the fourth quarter of 2026.

We are now shipping 6-channel 1-gamma LPDDR5X for flagship mobile devices.

We have secured design wins with every Tier 1 OEM customer for AI workstation product.

Our 4600 SSD secured additional qualifications with leading PC OEMs. We began sampling 1-gamma based LPDDR6 products to multiple physical AI markets.



Investor Webcast

Micron will host a conference call on Wednesday, September 30, 2026 at 2:30 p.m. Mountain Time to discuss its fourth-quarter and full-year financial results and provide forward-looking guidance for its first quarter. A live webcast of the call will be available online at investors.micron.com. A webcast replay will be available for one year after the call.

We encourage you to visit our website at micron.com throughout the quarter for the most current information on the company, including information on financial conferences that we may be attending. You can also follow us on LinkedIn, X (@MicronTech) and YouTube (@MicronTechnology).

About Micron Technology, Inc.

Micron Technology, Inc. is a global leader in semiconductor memory and storage, powering AI and compute-intensive applications from cloud to edge. With a relentless focus on our customers, technology and product leadership, and manufacturing and operational excellence, Micron's comprehensive portfolio of high-performance DRAM, NAND and NOR solutions deliver the speed, efficiency, and scale today's workloads demand, accelerating intelligence to enrich life for all. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), visit micron.com.

© 2026 Micron Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Micron, the Micron logo, and all other Micron trademarks are the property of Micron Technology, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding our industry, our strategic position, our customers, including customer demand, our investments and the goals for such investments, our business opportunity, our products and technology, and our financial and operating performance, including our guidance for the first quarter. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Please refer to the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. These documents contain and identify important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements. These certain factors can be found at investors.micron.com/risk-factor. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. We are under no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

(1) GAAP represents U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. (2) Non-GAAP represents GAAP excluding the impact of certain activities, which management excludes in analyzing our operating results and understanding trends in our earnings; adjusted free cash flow; investments in capital expenditures, net; and business outlook. Further information regarding Micron's use of non-GAAP measures and reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP measures are included within this press release.





MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In millions, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

4th Qtr. 3rd Qtr. 4th Qtr. Year Ended September 3,

2026 May 28,

2026 August 28,

2025 September 3,

2026 August 28,

2025 Revenue $ 54,229 $ 41,456 $ 11,315 $ 133,188 $ 37,378 Cost of goods sold 7,182 6,400 6,261 25,684 22,505 Gross margin 47,047 35,056 5,054 107,504 14,873 Research and development 1,913 1,316 1,047 5,650 3,798 Selling, general, and administrative 859 407 314 1,947 1,205 Other operating (income) expense, net 524 15 39 567 100 Operating income 43,751 33,318 3,654 99,340 9,770 Interest income 575 215 146 1,084 496 Interest expense - - (124 ) (106 ) (477 ) Other non-operating income (expense), net (88 ) (321 ) (45 ) (647 ) (135 ) 44,238 33,212 3,631 99,671 9,654 Income tax (provision) benefit (6,583 ) (4,978 ) (429 ) (14,761 ) (1,124 ) Equity in net income (loss) of equity method investees 46 9 (1 ) 59 9 Net income $ 37,701 $ 28,243 $ 3,201 $ 84,969 $ 8,539 Earnings per share Basic $ 33.36 $ 25.03 $ 2.86 $ 75.38 $ 7.65 Diluted 32.87 24.67 2.83 74.33 7.59 Number of shares used in per share calculations Basic 1,130 1,128 1,120 1,127 1,116 Diluted 1,147 1,145 1,131 1,143 1,125





MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In millions)

(Unaudited)

As of September 3,

2026 May 28,

2026 August 28,

2025 Assets Cash and equivalents $ 38,364 $ 24,995 $ 9,642 Short-term investments 5,070 1,027 665 Receivables 36,197 31,025 9,265 Inventories 10,372 8,567 8,355 Other current assets 1,067 1,123 914 Total current assets 91,070 66,737 28,841 Long-term marketable investments 30,019 4,106 1,629 Property, plant, and equipment 63,310 56,426 46,590 Goodwill 1,150 1,150 1,150 Other noncurrent assets 10,339 5,693 4,588 Total assets $ 195,888 $ 134,112 $ 82,798 Liabilities and equity Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 22,605 $ 15,521 $ 9,649 Current debt 491 582 560 Other current liabilities 4,386 3,385 1,245 Total current liabilities 27,482 19,488 11,454 Long-term debt 4,688 5,140 14,017 Noncurrent unearned government incentives 786 1,020 1,018 Noncurrent customer contract liabilities 12,895 568 142 Other noncurrent liabilities 11,659 7,172 2,002 Total liabilities 57,510 33,388 28,633 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity Common stock 128 128 127 Additional capital 14,974 14,442 13,339 Retained earnings 131,851 94,682 48,583 Treasury stock (8,502 ) (8,502 ) (7,852 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (73 ) (26 ) (32 ) Total equity 138,378 100,724 54,165 Total liabilities and equity $ 195,888 $ 134,112 $ 82,798





MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In millions)

(Unaudited)

For the year ended September 3,

2026 August 28,

2025 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 84,969 $ 8,539 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation expense and amortization of intangible assets 9,503 8,352 Stock-based compensation 1,333 972 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables (25,206 ) (1,776 ) Inventories (2,017 ) 520 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 8,707 862 Other current liabilities 3,141 (272 ) Other noncurrent liabilities 9,633 381 Other (388 ) (53 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 89,675 17,525 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of available-for-sale securities (34,871 ) (1,890 ) Expenditures for property, plant, and equipment (30,712 ) (15,857 ) Purchases of non-marketable equity securities (1,046 ) (34 ) Proceeds from government incentives 3,316 2,005 Proceeds from maturities and sales of available-for-sale securities 1,988 1,698 Other (316 ) (9 ) Net cash used for investing activities (61,641 ) (14,087 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from customer contract liability deposits 12,747 - Proceeds from issuance of debt - 4,430 Repayments of debt (10,043 ) (4,619 ) Repurchases of common stock - withholdings on employee equity awards (1,127 ) (340 ) Repurchases of common stock - repurchase program (650 ) - Payments of dividends to shareholders (610 ) (522 ) Other 313 201 Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities 630 (850 ) Effect of changes in currency exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 81 6 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 28,745 2,594 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 9,646 7,052 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 38,391 $ 9,646





MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

(In millions, except per share amounts)

4th Qtr. 3rd Qtr. 4th Qtr. Year Ended September 3,

2026 May 28,

2026 August 28,

2025 September 3,

2026 August 28,

2025 GAAP gross margin $ 47,047 $ 35,056 $ 5,054 $ 107,504 $ 14,873 Stock-based compensation 157 143 115 528 409 Other - - - - 4 Non-GAAP gross margin $ 47,204 $ 35,199 $ 5,169 $ 108,032 $ 15,286 GAAP operating expenses $ 3,296 $ 1,738 $ 1,400 $ 8,164 $ 5,103 Stock-based compensation (207 ) (198 ) (147 ) (754 ) (566 ) Patent license charges (500 ) - - (500 ) (57 ) Other (21 ) (22 ) (39 ) (69 ) (40 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 2,568 $ 1,518 $ 1,214 $ 6,841 $ 4,440 GAAP operating income $ 43,751 $ 33,318 $ 3,654 $ 99,340 $ 9,770 Stock-based compensation 364 341 262 1,282 975 Patent license charges 500 - - 500 57 Other 21 22 39 69 44 Non-GAAP operating income $ 44,636 $ 33,681 $ 3,955 $ 101,191 $ 10,846 GAAP net income $ 37,701 $ 28,243 $ 3,201 $ 84,969 $ 8,539 Stock-based compensation 364 341 262 1,282 975 Patent license charges 500 - - 500 57 Loss on debt prepayments 9 325 9 511 59 Other 22 23 39 50 40 Estimated tax effects of above and other tax adjustments (198 ) (75 ) (42 ) (554 ) (200 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 38,398 $ 28,857 $ 3,469 $ 86,758 $ 9,470 GAAP weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted 1,147 1,145 1,131 1,143 1,125 Adjustment for stock-based compensation 2 4 14 6 18 Non-GAAP weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted 1,149 1,149 1,145 1,149 1,143 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 32.87 $ 24.67 $ 2.83 $ 74.33 $ 7.59 Effects of the above adjustments 0.55 0.44 0.20 1.19 0.70 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 33.42 $ 25.11 $ 3.03 $ 75.52 $ 8.29





RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES, Continued



4th Qtr. 3rd Qtr. 4th Qtr. Year Ended September 3,

2026 May 28,

2026 August 28,

2025 September 3,

2026 August 28,

2025 GAAP net cash provided by operating activities $ 43,973 $ 25,388 $ 5,730 $ 89,675 $ 17,525 Expenditures for property, plant, and equipment (11,110 ) (7,826 ) (5,658 ) (30,712 ) (15,857 ) Proceeds from sales of property, plant, and equipment 9 9 20 29 48 Proceeds from government incentives 327 733 711 3,316 2,005 Investments in capital expenditures, net (10,774 ) (7,084 ) (4,927 ) (27,367 ) (13,804 ) Adjusted free cash flow $ 33,199 $ 18,304 $ 803 $ 62,308 $ 3,721



The tables above reconcile GAAP to non-GAAP measures of gross margin, operating expenses, operating income, net income, diluted shares, diluted earnings per share, and adjusted free cash flow. The non-GAAP adjustments above may or may not be infrequent or nonrecurring in nature, but are a result of periodic or non-core operating activities. We believe this non-GAAP information is helpful in understanding trends and in analyzing our operating results and earnings. We are providing this information to investors to assist in performing analysis of our operating results. When evaluating performance and making decisions on how to allocate our resources, management uses this non-GAAP information and believes investors should have access to similar data when making their investment decisions. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures increase transparency by providing investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enabling enhanced comparison of our operating results between periods and with peer companies. The presentation of these adjusted amounts varies from amounts presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to amounts reported by other companies. Our management excludes the following items as applicable in analyzing our operating results and understanding trends in our earnings:



Stock-based compensation;

Gains and losses from settlements;

Gains and losses from debt prepayments;

Restructure and asset impairments; and The estimated tax effects of above, non-cash changes in net deferred income taxes, assessments of tax exposures, certain tax matters related to prior fiscal periods, and significant changes in tax law. The divergence between our GAAP and non-GAAP income tax (provision) benefit relates to the difference in our GAAP and non-GAAP estimated annual effective tax rates, which are computed separately.



Non-GAAP diluted shares are adjusted for the impact of additional shares resulting from the exclusion of stock-based compensation from non-GAAP income.

MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP OUTLOOK

FQ1-27 GAAP Outlook Adjustments Non-GAAP Outlook Revenue $61.5 billion ± $1.5 billion - $61.5 billion ± $1.5 billion Gross margin Approximately 85.95% 0.30

% A Approximately 86.25% Operating expenses Approximately $2.31 billion $253 million

B Approximately $2.06 billion Diluted earnings per share(1) $37.84 ± $1.00 $0.31

A, B, C $38.15 ± $1.00





Non-GAAP Adjustments

(in millions) A Stock-based compensation – cost of goods sold $ 174 B Stock-based compensation – research and development 166 B Stock-based compensation – selling, general, and administrative 87 C Tax effects of the above items and other tax adjustments (65 ) $ 362





(1) GAAP earnings per share and non-GAAP earnings per share based on approximately 1.15 billion diluted shares.



The tables above reconcile our GAAP to non-GAAP guidance based on the current outlook. The guidance does not incorporate the impact of any potential business combinations, divestitures, additional restructuring activities, balance sheet valuation adjustments, strategic investments, financing transactions, and other significant transactions. The timing and impact of such items are dependent on future events that may be uncertain or outside of our control.

CONTACT: Contacts: Satya Kumar Investor Relations... (408) 450-6199 Mark Plungy Media Relations... (408) 203-2910