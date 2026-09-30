$HAREHOLDER ALERT - The M&A Class Action Firm Continues To Investigate The Merger - FHB, INDV, ITGR, And LNTH

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --Juan MonteverdeMonteverde & Associates PC (the“M&A Class Action Firm”), has recovered millions of dollars for shareholders and is recognized as ain the 2025 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report. We are headquartered at thein New York City and are investigating:

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ: FHB ) related to its merger with TriCo Bancshares. Upon closing of the proposed transaction, First Hawaiian shareholders are expected to own approximately 65% of the combined company.



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Indivior Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INDV ) related to its merger with Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Upon closing of the proposed transaction, Indivior shareholders will own approximately 56.5% of the combined company. Is it a fair deal?



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Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR ) related to its sale to KKR. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Integer shareholders are expected to receive $127.00 per share in cash. Is it a fair deal?



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Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH ) related to its sale to Curium US Holdings LLC. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Lantheus shareholders are expected to receive $102.50 per share in cash, plus non-transferable contingent value rights providing for up to $12.00 per share in potential additional cash payments, subject to achievement of specified commercial milestones for Lantheus' products through 2030. Is it a fair deal?



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NOT ALL LAW FIRMS ARE THE SAME. Before you hire a law firm, you should talk to a lawyer and ask:

Do you file class actions and go to Court?When was the last time you recovered money for shareholders?What cases did you recover money in and how much?

About Monteverde & Associates PC

Our firm litigates and has recovered money for shareholders...and we do it from our offices in the Empire State Building. We are a national class action securities firm with a successful track record in trial and appellate courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court.

No company, director or officer is above the law. If you own common stock in the above listed company and have concerns or wish to obtain additional information free of charge, please visit our website...

Contact:

Juan Monteverde, Esq.

MONTEVERDE & ASSOCIATES PC

The Empire State Building

350 Fifth Ave. Suite 4740

New York, NY 10118

United States of America

...

Tel: (212) 971-1341

Attorney Advertising. (C) 2026 Monteverde & Associates PC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Monteverde & Associates PC ( ). Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.