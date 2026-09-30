QCR Holdings, Inc. To Report Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results
Teleconference
Dial-in information for the call is 888-346-9286 (international 412-317-5253). Participants should request to join the QCR Holdings, Inc. call. The event will be archived and available for replay through October 28, 2026. The replay access information is 855-669-9658 (international 412-317-0088); access code 5670385.
Webcast
A webcast of the teleconference can be accessed at the Company's News and Events page at . An archived version of the webcast will be available at the same location shortly after the live event has ended.
About Us
QCR Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Moline, Illinois, is a relationship-driven, multi-bank holding company serving the Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids, Cedar Valley, Des Moines/Ankeny and Springfield communities through its wholly owned subsidiary banks. The banks provide full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust and wealth management services. Quad City Bank & Trust Company, based in Bettendorf, Iowa, commenced operations in 1994, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company, based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, commenced operations in 2001, Community State Bank, based in Ankeny, Iowa, was acquired by the Company in 2016, and Guaranty Bank, based in Springfield, Missouri, was acquired by the Company in 2018. Additionally, the Company serves the Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Iowa community through Community Bank & Trust, a division of Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company. The Company has 35 locations in Iowa, Missouri, and Illinois. As of June 30, 2026, the Company had $9.5 billion in assets, $7.0 billion in loans and $7.4 billion in deposits. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at .
Contact
Doug Neumann
VP, Investor Relations
(309) 743-7753
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