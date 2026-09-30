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Results Of Operations For The Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 - American Overseas Group Limited Announces Net Income Of $1.6 Million For The Three Months Ended June 30, 2026


2026-09-30 04:17:00
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HAMILTON, Bermuda, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Overseas Group Limited (BSX: AORE.BH) (Pink Sheets: AOREF.PK) (“AOG” or the“Company”) today reported consolidated net income available to common shareholders of $1.6 million, or $33.60 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2026. This compares to consolidated net income available to common shareholders of $2.5 million, or $53.51 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2025. Book value per weighted share at June 30, 2026 was $1,338.04, an increase from the book value per weighted share of $1,139.67 at June 30, 2025.

For the three months ended June 30, 2026, net earned property and casualty premiums decreased $1.3 million from $12.8 million a year ago to $11.5 million.

Quarter to Date fee income decreased $0.4 million from $5.4 million to $5.0 million and gross written premiums decreased $10.0 million, moving from $260.9 million to $250.9 million. Quarter to Date Loss and loss adjustment expenses as a percentage of earned premium increased from 58.3% to 63.3%.

For the three months ended June 30, 2026, operating expenses increased $0.2 million from $3.3 million to $3.5 million.

As part of its ongoing capital management efforts, the Company will continue to redirect excess capital within the group to debt reduction. The Company reduced the outstanding principal balance of its 12% Senior Secured Notes by $6.5 million in the first half of 2026, reducing the balance of its 12% Notes to $4.1 million as of June 30, 2026, and reducing total outstanding debt to a balance of $9.4 million as of June 30, 2026. Additionally, the Company retired the remaining outstanding principal balance of its 12% Senior Secured Notes in the 3rd quarter of 2026, reducing total outstanding debt to a balance of $5.3 million, which is comprised of its 9% Series A Senior Secured Notes. The Company expects to take additional steps towards leverage reduction, followed by returned value to shareholders unless more compelling opportunities arise.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements that may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, without limitation, the Company's expectations respecting the volatility of its insured portfolio, losses, loss reserves and loss development, the adequacy and availability of its liquidity and capital resources, its current run off strategy, its strategy for writing other reinsurance businesses and its expense reduction measures. These statements are based on current expectations and the current views of the economic and operating environment and are not guarantees of future performance. A number of risks and uncertainties, including economic competitive conditions, could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements.

Information About the Company

American Overseas Group Limited is an insurance holding company incorporated in Bermuda and a tax resident of the United Kingdom. Its operating subsidiaries provide specialty property/casualty insurance, reinsurance and insurance management services. More information can be found at .

American Overseas Group Limited

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American Overseas Group Limited
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
As of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025
(dollars in thousands)
June 30, 2026 December 31, 2025
Assets
Investments:
Fixed-maturity securities held as available for sale, at fair value $ 153,356 $ 161,312
Equity investments held as available for sale, at fair value 1,053 1,041
Cash and cash equivalents 54,331 45,140
Restricted cash 1,691 843
Accrued investment income 1,163 1,135
Premiums receivable 212,973 211,993
Deferred insurance premiums 320,614 299,720
Reinsurance balances receivable, net 491,282 481,444
Deferred policy acquisition costs 9,056 9,420
Intangible assets 4,800 4,800
Goodwill 33,050 33,050
Other assets 6,545 5,373
Total Assets $ 1,289,914 $ 1,255,271
Liabilities and Equity
Liabilities:
Loss and loss expense reserve $ 475,640 $ 465,401
Deferred commission income 6,083 6,481
Unearned premiums 332,231 311,073
Ceded premium payable 235,087 233,727
Payable to general agents 309 459
Funds withheld 133,397 133,343
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 30,462 26,472
Notes payable 9,360 15,833
Non-owned interest in VIE 300 300
Interest payable 119 435
Deferred tax liability 4,066 3,413
Total Liabilities 1,227,054 1,196,937
Shareholders' Equity:
Common shares 4,698 4,698
Additional paid-in capital 189,206 189,179
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (2,292 ) (1,932 )
Retained deficit (128,752 ) (133,611 )
Total Shareholders' Equity 62,860 58,334
Total Liabilities and Equity $ 1,289,914 $ 1,255,271
See Notes to June 30, 2026 Consolidated Financial Statements available on American Overseas Group Ltd. Website at


American Overseas Group Limited
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30,
2026 2025 2026 2025
Revenues
Net premiums earned $ 11,533 $ 12,783 $ 23,263 $ 26,136
Fee income 4,985 5,386 11,596 11,802
Net investment income 544 472 1,014 962
Net realized gains on investments - (6 ) (75 ) (6 )
Other income 17 38 21 53
Total revenues 17,079 18,673 35,819 38,947
Expenses
Losses and loss adjustment expenses 7,298 7,455 13,777 14,506
Acquisition expenses 3,831 4,052 7,689 8,125
Operating expenses 3,519 3,294 7,284 6,415
Interest expense 333 578 768 1,157
Total expenses 14,981 15,379 29,518 30,203
Pre-tax net profit (loss) $ 2,098 $ 3,294 $ 6,301 $ 8,744
Income tax (expense) (520 ) (780 ) (1,442 ) (1,977 )
Net profit (loss) available to common shareholders 1,578 2,514 4,859 6,767
Net profit (loss) per common share:
Basic $ 33.60 $ 53.51 $ 103.41 $ 144.04
Diluted 33.60 53.51 103.41 144.04
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:
Basic 46,979 46,979 46,979 46,979
Diluted 46,979 46,979 46,979 46,979
See Notes to June 30, 2026 Consolidated Financial Statements available on American Overseas Group Ltd. Website at



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