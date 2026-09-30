Results Of Operations For The Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 - American Overseas Group Limited Announces Net Income Of $1.6 Million For The Three Months Ended June 30, 2026

For the three months ended June 30, 2026, net earned property and casualty premiums decreased $1.3 million from $12.8 million a year ago to $11.5 million.

Quarter to Date fee income decreased $0.4 million from $5.4 million to $5.0 million and gross written premiums decreased $10.0 million, moving from $260.9 million to $250.9 million. Quarter to Date Loss and loss adjustment expenses as a percentage of earned premium increased from 58.3% to 63.3%.

For the three months ended June 30, 2026, operating expenses increased $0.2 million from $3.3 million to $3.5 million.

As part of its ongoing capital management efforts, the Company will continue to redirect excess capital within the group to debt reduction. The Company reduced the outstanding principal balance of its 12% Senior Secured Notes by $6.5 million in the first half of 2026, reducing the balance of its 12% Notes to $4.1 million as of June 30, 2026, and reducing total outstanding debt to a balance of $9.4 million as of June 30, 2026. Additionally, the Company retired the remaining outstanding principal balance of its 12% Senior Secured Notes in the 3rd quarter of 2026, reducing total outstanding debt to a balance of $5.3 million, which is comprised of its 9% Series A Senior Secured Notes. The Company expects to take additional steps towards leverage reduction, followed by returned value to shareholders unless more compelling opportunities arise.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements that may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, without limitation, the Company's expectations respecting the volatility of its insured portfolio, losses, loss reserves and loss development, the adequacy and availability of its liquidity and capital resources, its current run off strategy, its strategy for writing other reinsurance businesses and its expense reduction measures. These statements are based on current expectations and the current views of the economic and operating environment and are not guarantees of future performance. A number of risks and uncertainties, including economic competitive conditions, could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements.

Information About the Company

American Overseas Group Limited is an insurance holding company incorporated in Bermuda and a tax resident of the United Kingdom. Its operating subsidiaries provide specialty property/casualty insurance, reinsurance and insurance management services. More information can be found at .

American Overseas Group Limited

...



