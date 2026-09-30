Longeveron To Participate In Three Longevity/Aging Investment Conferences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Data Analysis from Phase 2a Clinical Trial in Alzheimer's Disease (AD) Indicating That Laromestrocel Treatment May Reduce Neuroinflammation in the Brain, A Core Driver of AD Pathogenesis, Published on medRxiv

MIAMI, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN), a clinical stage regenerative medicine biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for life-threatening and chronic aging-related conditions, today announced that it will participate in three upcoming Longevity/Aging investment conferences.

13th Aging Research and Drug Discovery Meeting (ARDD) to be held October 1-3, 2026 in Boston

Abundance Longevity Trip to be held October 7-11, 2026 (virtual participation)

Longevity Partnering Forum to be held October 19-20, 2026 in South San Francisco

Longevity and Aging-Related Frailty

The Company intends to pursue funding sources and other potential revenue opportunities to advance laromestrocel in longevity and Aging-related Frailty. Results from a Phase 2b clinical trial demonstrated that intravenous laromestrocel improved the physical condition of patients with age-related clinical frailty after nine months, compared to placebo. These results were published in Cell Stem Cell in February 2026. Further, based on these clinical trial results, Longeveron announced in August 2026 that it was selected from over 600 worldwide applicants to advance to the final phase of the XPRIZE Healthspan competition as a Milestone 2 Awardee team. Longeveron received the $1,000,000 Milestone 2 Award to be used towards the future competition clinical trial in accordance with the XPRIZE competition rules, with the opportunity to compete for the XPRIZE Grand Prize of up to $81 million.

New Analysis of Laromestrocel Phase 2a Data in Alzheimer's Disease Published on medRxiv

The Company has recently published a new manuscript as a pre-print in medRxiv, detailing post-hoc exploratory analysis from the Company's Phase 2a randomized CLEAR MIND study (NCT05233774; n=49) in AD that indicated laromestrocel treatment may reduce neuroinflammation in the brain-a core driver of AD pathogenesis, using free water MRI imaging.

This is a preprint and has not yet completed peer review. Laromestrocel is an investigational product and has not been approved by the FDA or any other regulatory agency.

Read the full preprint:

Key findings:



Laromestrocel inhibited the progression of neuroinflammation, with the strongest effects in regions at the core of Alzheimer's pathology, including the left hippocampus (p<0.001 in both the 25M and 100M cell dose groups), as well as the temporal and parietal cortex.

Reduced neuroinflammation correlated with less brain atrophy and with improved clinical scores, particularly cognition as measured by MoCA.

Treated participants showed lower plasma neurogranin, consistent with reduced synaptic loss. Blood biomarker analyses point to a convergent, multimodal mechanism of action involving peripheral immune engagement.



Together, these results support the hypothesis that laromestrocel's potential anti-inflammatory effects may help protect brain tissue and function in Alzheimer's disease. If confirmed, durable anti-inflammatory effects may also be useful in combatting chronic inflammation in aging, or“inflammaging”.

These new results follow publication of main CLEAR MIND trial results in Nature Medicine in 2025.

About laromestrocel (Lomecel-B®)

Laromestrocel is a living cell product made from specialized cells isolated from the bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors. These specialized cells, known as mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs), are essential to the human endogenous biological repair mechanism. MSCs have the potential to perform a number of complex functions in the body and possibly support tissue repair and regenerative signaling pathways. They also may respond to sites of injury or disease and may secrete bioactive factors that are immunomodulatory and regenerative. We believe laromestrocel MSCs may have multiple potential mechanisms of action that may lead to anti-inflammatory, pro-vascular regenerative responses, and therefore may have broad application for a range of rare and aging related diseases.

About Longeveron Inc.

Longeveron is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing regenerative medicines to address unmet medical needs. The Company's lead investigational product is laromestrocel (Lomecel-B®), an allogeneic mesenchymal stem cell (MSC) therapy product isolated from the bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors. We believe laromestrocel has multiple potential mechanisms of action encompassing pro-vascular, pro-regenerative, anti-inflammatory, and tissue repair and healing effects with broad potential applications across a spectrum of disease areas. Longeveron is pursuing four pipeline indications: hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS), Alzheimer's disease, Pediatric Dilated Cardiomyopathy (DCM) and Aging-related Frailty. Laromestrocel development programs have received five distinct and important FDA designations: for the HLHS program - Orphan Drug designation, Fast Track designation, and Rare Pediatric Disease designation; and, for the AD program - Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation and Fast Track designation. For more information, visit or follow Longeveron on LinkedIn, X, and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which reflect management's current expectations, assumptions, and estimates of future operations, performance and economic conditions, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those anticipated, expressed, or implied by the statements made herein. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate, including our ability to pursue funding sources and potential revenue opportunities to advance laromestrocel in longevity and Aging-related frailty; our expectations regarding the review and exploration of all options and their potential impact on shareholder value; our ability to engage an investment bank or other strategic advisor; the continued listing of our Class A common stock on Nasdaq; our expectations regarding the future of the Company's operations, including our clinical, development and commercialization activities; our plans to implement cash conservation measures to reduce operating expenses; and other statements regarding future events. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of forward-looking terminology such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“contemplate,”“continue,”“could,”“estimate,”“expects,”“intend,”“looks to,”“may,”“on condition,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“preliminary,”“project,”“see,”“should,”“target,”“will,”“would,” or the negative thereof or comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words, or by discussion of strategy or goals or other future events, circumstances, or effects. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, the risk that the exploration of strategic options may not result in any definitive transaction or enhance shareholder value or may create uncertainty that may adversely affect our business, financial condition, results of operations, or shareholder and investor perception; the ability of our clinical trials to demonstrate safety and efficacy of our investigational product candidates, and other positive results; our ability to successfully transition toward a more capital-efficient, asset-light operating model; our ability to secure one or more strategic licensing partnerships for laromestrocel in our development programs; our ability to reach alignment with the FDA and other regulatory authorities on a potential path toward regulatory approval; the availability of evidence from our ongoing and future preclinical studies and clinical trials sufficient to support the Company filing a BLA for the investigational product candidate for one or more indications; the timing and focus of our ongoing and future preclinical studies and clinical trials, and the reporting of data from those studies and trials; market and other conditions, our cash position and need to raise additional capital, the difficulties we may face in obtaining access to capital, and the dilutive impact it may have on our investors; our financial performance, and ability to continue as a going concern; the period over which we estimate our existing cash and cash equivalents will be sufficient to fund our future operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements; the size of the market opportunity for certain of our investigational product candidates, including our estimates of the number of patients who suffer from the diseases we are targeting; our ability to scale production and commercialize the investigational product candidate for certain indications; the success of competing therapies that are or may become available; the beneficial characteristics, safety, efficacy and therapeutic effects of our investigational product candidates; our ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of our investigational product candidates in the U.S. and other jurisdictions; our plans relating to the further development of our investigational product candidates, including additional disease states or indications we may pursue; our plans and ability to obtain or protect intellectual property rights, including extensions of existing patent terms where available and our ability to avoid infringing the intellectual property rights of others; the need to hire additional personnel and our ability to attract and retain such personnel; and our estimates regarding expenses, future revenue, capital requirements and needs for additional financing.

Further information relating to factors that may impact the Company's results and forward-looking statements are disclosed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Longeveron's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 17, 2026, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. The Company operates in a highly competitive and rapidly changing environment; therefore, new factors may arise, and it is not possible for the Company's management to predict all such factors that may arise nor assess the impact of such factors or the extent to which any individual factor or combination thereof, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release based on information available as of the date of this press release, are inherently uncertain, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation, other than imposed by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor and Media Contact:

Derek Cole

Investor Relations Advisory Solutions

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