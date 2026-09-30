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ACM Research Announces Participation In 18Th Annual CEO Investor Summit 2026


2026-09-30 04:17:00
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACM Research, Inc. (“ACM”) (NASDAQ: ACMR), a leading supplier of wafer and panel processing solutions for semiconductor and advanced packaging applications, today announced management's participation in the 18th Annual CEO Investor Summit 2026, being held Tuesday, October 13th, 2026 at the St. Regis Hotel in San Francisco, California.

The presentation material utilized during the CEO Investor Summit will be made accessible on the events page of the Company's IR website at .

About the 18 th Annual CEO Investor Summit 2026

The CEO Investor Summit is held annually each year during the SEMICON West industry trade show. Collectively hosted and funded by participating companies, the CEO Investor Summit features a“round-robin” format consisting of small group meetings with company management teams. During the event, investors and analysts will have the opportunity to meet with the majority of the 11 management teams during the small group meeting sessions and networking events.

The 11 management teams collectively hosting the 18th Annual CEO Investor Summit include: ACM Research (ACMR), Aehr Test Systems (AEHR), Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (AOSL), Cohu, Inc. (COHU), FormFactor (FORM), Ichor Systems (ICHR), InTEST Corporation (INTT), Kulicke & Soffa (KLIC), Photronics (PLAB), QuickLogic (QUIK), and SkyWater Technology, an IonQ company (IONQ). B Riley Securities, Jefferies and Stifel are sponsors of the conference.

Attendance at the CEO Investor Summit is by invitation only and is available solely to accredited investors and publishing research analysts. As space is limited, please RSVP early. Hosts reserve the right to limit attendance as necessary. Last day for registration is October 2, 2026.

RSVP Contacts for 18 th Annual CEO Investor Summit 2026

To RSVP for the CEO Investor Summit, please visit the CEO Summit Events

Laura J. Guerrant-Oiye Claire E. McAdams
Phone: (808) 960-2642 Phone: (530) 265-9899
Email: ... Email: ...

About ACM Research, Inc.
ACM develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor process equipment spanning cleaning, electroplating, stress-free polishing, vertical furnace processes, track, PECVD, and wafer- and panel-level packaging tools, enabling advanced and semi-critical semiconductor device manufacturing. ACM is committed to delivering customized, high-performance, cost-effective process solutions that semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to improve productivity and product yield. For more information, visit .

© ACM Research, Inc. ACM Research logo is a trademark of ACM Research, Inc. For convenience, these trademarks appear in this press release without TM symbols, but that practice does not mean ACM will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, its rights to such trademarks. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In the United States: The Blueshirt Group
Steven C. Pelayo, CFA
+1 (360) 808-5154
...
In China: The Blueshirt Group Asia
Gary Dvorchak, CFA
...



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