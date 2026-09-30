ACM Research Announces Participation In 18Th Annual CEO Investor Summit 2026

The presentation material utilized during the CEO Investor Summit will be made accessible on the events page of the Company's IR website at .

About the 18 th Annual CEO Investor Summit 2026

The CEO Investor Summit is held annually each year during the SEMICON West industry trade show. Collectively hosted and funded by participating companies, the CEO Investor Summit features a“round-robin” format consisting of small group meetings with company management teams. During the event, investors and analysts will have the opportunity to meet with the majority of the 11 management teams during the small group meeting sessions and networking events.

The 11 management teams collectively hosting the 18th Annual CEO Investor Summit include: ACM Research (ACMR), Aehr Test Systems (AEHR), Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (AOSL), Cohu, Inc. (COHU), FormFactor (FORM), Ichor Systems (ICHR), InTEST Corporation (INTT), Kulicke & Soffa (KLIC), Photronics (PLAB), QuickLogic (QUIK), and SkyWater Technology, an IonQ company (IONQ). B Riley Securities, Jefferies and Stifel are sponsors of the conference.

Attendance at the CEO Investor Summit is by invitation only and is available solely to accredited investors and publishing research analysts. As space is limited, please RSVP early. Hosts reserve the right to limit attendance as necessary. Last day for registration is October 2, 2026.

RSVP Contacts for 18 th Annual CEO Investor Summit 2026

To RSVP for the CEO Investor Summit, please visit the CEO Summit Events