Progress Software Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

The company's earnings release and a supplemental slide presentation can be accessed via the Investor Events & Presentations link on the Progress Investor Relations webpage. Progress will host a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss its results and outlook.

Conference Call Details



A live webcast of the call will be available at this link.

To access the conference call by phone, use this link to retrieve dial-in details. Participants are encouraged to dial in 15 minutes before the scheduled start time. A replay of the conference call and supporting materials will be available on the Progress Investor Relations webpage following the live event.



About Progress Software

Progress Software (Nasdaq: PRGS) provides the context and control organizations need to reliably extract value from AI- context drawn from an organization's data, content and workflows, and control over the security, governance and cost of their AI initiatives. Learn how hundreds of thousands of businesses, powering the work of tens of millions of professionals worldwide, realize value from trusted, enterprise-ready AI at .

Progress is a trademark or registered trademark of Progress Software Corporation and/or its subsidiaries or affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Any other names contained herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.