Brookaire Releases Free Guide On What HVAC Contractors Should Look For In An Air Filter Supply Chain Portal

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The guide distinguishes air filter supply portals from business operations software - and identifies five features that define a portal built specifically for managing commercial filter programs.

FAIR LAWN, NEW JERSEY, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





What HVAC Contractors Should Look for in an Air Filter Supply Chain Portal

HVAC contractors managing 10 or more active commercial accounts operate two separate technology stacks. The first handles their business: scheduling technicians, dispatching crews, tracking jobs, and processing invoices. The second handles their supply chain: ordering air filters, tracking deliveries, managing filter specifications across multiple job sites, and reordering recurring filter programs without re-entering specifications each cycle.

The two stacks are not interchangeable. Business operations platforms handle field service management. Air filter supply portals handle purchasing and delivery management. Confusing the two leads to operational gaps in both workflows.

Brookaire, the commercial air filter manufacturer and distributor based in Fair Lawn, New Jersey, has published a free resource addressing that gap.

The guide to what HVAC contractors should look for in an air filter supply chain portal is now available at no cost and requires no registration.

WHAT THE GUIDE COVERS

The customer portal guide for HVAC contractors and facility managers covers five features that define a purpose-built supply portal and one practical evaluation framework for assessing any supplier's portal before committing to an account.

Saved filter lists by job site. A supply portal built for commercial HVAC work stores filter specifications once for each job site or account. Contractors reorder from those stored lists without re-entering dimensions, MERV ratings, or quantities on each cycle. For a service manager overseeing 30 or more technicians across multiple commercial accounts, this converts a quarterly administrative task into a few clicks.

Real-time delivery tracking. An effective supply portal pushes tracking information to the contractor or facility manager automatically. SMS and email alerts from pickup to proof of delivery. A live map showing the driver's location and estimated arrival time. Proof of delivery captured automatically. The guide explains why proactive tracking - alerts sent to the contractor or facility manager - is operationally different from reactive tracking, where logging into an order system is required to check status.

Multi-account and multi-site management. The guide addresses what a supply portal should provide for contractors managing 20 or more active commercial accounts: separate saved filter lists per account, centralized order history from a single login, and delivery tracking across all active orders simultaneously.

Job tagging for pre-labeled delivery. The guide covers how pre-shipment labeling - cartons labeled by building, floor, or unit before the order leaves the warehouse - eliminates sorting on delivery day. This matters most for hospital networks, school districts, and multi-building corporate campus programs where maintenance teams serve specific zones.

What the portal should not require. The guide closes with a practical evaluation list: re-entering filter specifications on every order, calling to confirm delivery status, minimum order thresholds to access portal features, and multi-week waits for custom filter sizes. A supply portal that still requires this information has not solved the supply chain problem.

“US Bureau of Labor Statistics data projects employment of HVAC mechanics and installers to grow 8 percent from 2024 to 2034, generating approximately 40,100 job openings per year,” said Lynne Laake, Marketing Director at Brookaire.“More active accounts per contractor means more filter programs to manage. The guide was written to help contractors understand exactly what a supply portal should do.”

BROOKAIRE'S PORTAL AND DEMO

Brookaire's own customer portal is available for evaluation before a first order. A video demonstration series covers the complete ordering workflow, saved jobs setup, job tagging configuration, and real-time delivery tracking.

The portal tour is at . No registration or account required to view the demonstration.

ABOUT BROOKAIRE

Brookaire is a third-generation, family-operated manufacturer and distributor of commercial HVAC air filters headquartered in Fair Lawn, New Jersey. Founded in 1974, the company operates distribution centers in Fair Lawn NJ, York PA, Lakeville MN, and Avon MA (254 Bodwell St, Unit A). Brookaire manufactures standard and custom pleated filters, HEPA filters, carbon pleated filters, bag and pocket filters, and the DeltaPleat premium filter line, all from 100 percent US-sourced materials.

Brookaire serves HVAC contractors and facility managers across New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Delaware, Washington DC, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.

Read the full guide: /

Resource library: airfilters.brookaire.com

Portal demo:

Follow Brookaire:

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/brookaire-company

Facebook: facebook.com/brookaire

Instagram: instagram.com/brookaire

YouTube: youtube.com/channel/UChSapJieifNddxqEyqj1ESQ

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Media Contact:

Lynne Laake | Marketing Director, Brookaire Corporation

... | (973) 473-7527

Resource library: