Hostcolor Expands Its 100 Gbps Dedicated Servers Offerings

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HostColor has announced a significant expansion of its points of presence (PoPs) for the delivery of bare metal and cloud servers with dedicated, unmetered bandwidth of 100 Gbps.

New York, New York, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HostColor.com (HC) announced the largest expansion of its company portfolio to date, offering high-bandwidth, dedicated hosting services. The provider now offers 100Gbps dedicated server hosting and cloud infrastructure infrastructure from Ashburn, Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, and Seattle in the United States.

In Europe, HostColor provides 100 Gbps-connected servers from Amsterdam, Frankfurt, London, Madrid, Paris, Prague, and Vienna.

In Asia, HostColor delivers 100 Gbps dedicated servers from Hong Kong, Singapore, and Tokyo. Sao Paulo is currently the company's only POP for delivering 100 Gbps servers in South America,

The most frequently used U.S. data center locations for HostColor's 100 Gbps Dedicated Server Hosting Services are Ashburn, Virginia; Dallas, Texas; Denver, Colorado; and Los Angeles, California.

The most widely used international data center locations for delivery of high-bandwidth dedicated hosting services by HostColor customers are Frankfurt, Hong Kong, London, Singapore, São Paulo, Madrid, Paris, Tokyo, and Vienna.

HostColor customers can use the full capacity of the 100-Gigabit internet connection for their dedicated servers and cloud infrastructure environments at no additional charge for inbound or outbound internet traffic. Customers can run any major Linux operating system, such as Ubuntu, Rocky Linux, AlmaLinux, or Debian, as well as Microsoft Windows. They can deploy dedicated cloud infrastructure for their primary business technology or as a redundant business continuity cloud alongside any IaaS they use with major hyperscale clouds, such as AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud.

HostColor's enables its customers to create a dedicated cloud hosting infrastructure using virtualization technologies such as Proxmox VE, VMware ESXi, Linux Containers, VirtualBox, OpenVZ, Linux Containers and Microsoft Hyper-V. Kubernetes and Docker platforms for hosting containerized applications are also available on HC's platform for providing edge dedicated server hosting services.

Free Infrastructure Technical Support

By Service Level Agreement (SLA), all HostColor.com bare metal and cloud server environments include "Free Infrastructure Technical Support". This means that the company does not charge for access to technical support on the core functionality of the bare metal or cloud infrastructure it provides to customers. Free Infrastructure Technical Support covers core service functionality related to network interfaces and the physical components of bare metal servers such as CPU, RAM and storage drives.

Free Infrastructure Technical Support also includes consultation on various infrastructure service use case scenarios but does not include maintenance and support for the operating system (OS), customer custom configurations, and installed software applications. These are covered by the next level of SLA-defined technical support, called "Semi-Managed Dedicated Servers", which is a native technical support agreement on the company's edge server hosting infrastructure platform.

Semi-Managed Edge Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS)

As part of HostColor's "Semi-Managed Dedicated Server" SLA, the company's administrators are responsible for installing and configuring server instances to the client's custom configurations for Linux infrastructure environments. In addition, HC Support reinstalls the server's operating system (OS) upon request, configures and manages network settings, creates and maintains custom virtual private networks, and assists customers in troubleshooting any server-side issues related to OS, network, or software configuration.

HostColor.com recently announced that it has surpassed 100 operational locations for the delivery of edge hosting services with the announcement of the immediate availability of edge bare metal servers hosted in New Jersey data centers in Newark, Secaucus, North Bergen, Carteret and Piscataway New Jersey in early September 2024.

HostColor Edge Data Center Locations

In the United States, HostColor offers a range of high performance dedicated hosting including 1Gbps unmetered dedicated server solutions, and edge nodes with 5 Gbps, 10 Gbps 20 Gbps, 30 Gbps and 100 Gbps bandwidth ports, and unlimited data transfer. Servers are available in Albuquerque, NM; Ashburn/Herndon, VA; Atlanta, GA; Amarillo, Austin, Dallas, El Paso, Houston, and San Antonio in Texas; Portland, OR; Billings, MT; Birmingham, Alabama; Boise, Idaho; Boston, Massachusetts; Casper, Wyoming; Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Charlotte and Raleigh in North Carolina; Chicago, Illinois; Cincinnati and Cleveland in Ohio; Denver, Colorado; Detroit, Michigan; Honolulu, Hawaii; Indianapolis, Indiana; Jackson, Mississippi; Jacksonville, Miami and Tampa in Florida; Kansas City and St. Louis in Missouri; Las Vegas, Nevada; Little Rock, Arkansas; Fresno, Los Angeles, Orange County, Sacramento, Santa Clara, and San Diego in California; Madison, Wisconsin; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Nashville, Kentucky; Newark, Secaucus, North Bergen, Carteret, and Piscataway in New Jersey, New Orleans, Louisiana; Albany and New York City in New York; Omaha, Nebraska; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Phoenix, Arizona; Salt Lake City, Utah; Seattle, Washington; and Tulsa, Oklahoma.

HostColor's other North American Edge locations are in Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver, Canada.

In Europe, the company provides dedicated server hosting from Edge data centers located in Glasgow, Edinburgh, and London, United Kingdom; Athens, Greece; Amsterdam and The Hague, Netherlands; Paris and Reims, France; Frankfurt, Hamburg and Munich, Germany; Barcelona, Madrid, and Zaragoza, Spain; Milan, Italy; Vienna, Austria; Helsinki, Finland; Oslo, Norway, and ten other European cities. The company's Asian on-net edge server locations are as follows: Bangkok, Hong Kong, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, New Delhi, Seoul, Singapore, Taipei, and Tokyo.

In South America, HostColor provides bare-metal and cloud hosting services from data centers in Buenos Aires and Rosarios in Argentina and Sao Paolo in Brazil.

About

Since 2000, HostColor.com (HC) has been a global provider of Semi-Managed and Managed Edge, Bare-Metal, and Cloud infrastructure. HC operates virtual data centers and provides dedicated hosting and colocation services from over 120 data centers worldwide. For more information, please visit .

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HostColor.com offers Bare Metal Servers with a dedicated 100 Gbps bandwidth port.