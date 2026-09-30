Pliant Therapeutics Appoints David Raben, M.D., As Chief Medical Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leader in targeted immuno-oncology drug developmentbrings three decades of academic and biopharmaceutical oncology expertise

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLRX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of integrin-based therapeutics, today announced the appointment of David Raben, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Raben brings more than 30 years of experience in academic translational research, clinical care, and oncology drug development across the biopharmaceutical sector.

“David's deep expertise in advancing innovative and targeted oncology therapies, alongside a proven track record of leading programs from early development through regulatory approval, will be important as we advance PLN-101095,” said Bernard Coulie, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Pliant.“We look forward to David's leadership and insight as we progress toward key trial readouts in 2027.”

Dr. Raben is a board-certified radiation oncologist and a nationally recognized clinical expert in head and neck, lung, and genitourinary cancers. Most recently, he served as Chief Medical Officer at Bicara Therapeutics. At Bicara, Dr. Raben oversaw clinical development of the company's first-in-class lead asset, ficerafusp alfa (BCA101), across multiple indications and stages of development, and led clinical strategy for their bifunctional antibody platform. Prior to this Dr. Raben was Vice President of Global Product Development and Product General Manager for Oncology at Amgen, where he led strategy and clinical execution for the anti-DLL3 program in neuroendocrine cancers. Earlier, as Vice President and Franchise Leader for Oncology Clinical Development at Genentech, Dr. Raben oversaw late-stage precision medicine and immunotherapy programs in head and neck, skin and thoracic cancers. Before moving to industry, Dr. Raben spent more than 20 years as a professor at the University of Colorado Cancer Center, where his research combined novel biologic therapies with radiation for patients with locally advanced head and neck and lung cancers with his translational work spanning EGFR signaling, DNA damage repair, TGF-β, and checkpoint inhibition. Dr. Raben served for over 15 years on the NRG Oncology Head and Neck Cancer Steering Committee, co-founded the NRG Radiation Developmental Therapeutics Committee, and co-led the SWOG-Genitourinary (GU) Committee's prostate cancer subcommittee. Dr. Raben earned his B.A. from Duke University and his M.D. from Bowman Gray School of Medicine at Wake Forest University and completed his residency in radiation oncology at The Johns Hopkins Hospital.

About Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.

Pliant Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of integrin-based therapeutics. Pliant's lead program is PLN-101095, a small molecule, dual-selective inhibitor of αvß8 and αvß1 integrins, that is being developed for the treatment of ICI-refractory advanced or metastatic solid tumors. PLN-101095 is being investigated in FORTIFY, a Phase 1b indication expansion trial enrolling patients with NSCLC, tumors with high tumor mutational burden or clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Pliant's preclinical research is focused on tissue-specific delivery and internalization of drug payloads utilizing integrin receptor-binding molecules with programs focused on delivering siRNAs to skeletal muscle cells, adipocytes, and renal cells. For additional information, please visit: . Follow Pliant on social media at X, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

In connection with the commencement of Dr. Raben's employment with the Company on September 30, 2026 (the“Grant Date”), the Company granted him non-statutory stock options to purchase an aggregate of 575,000 shares of Company common stock (the“Inducement Grant”). The Inducement Grant was granted under the Company's 2022 Inducement Plan (the“Plan”) and is subject to the terms and conditions of the Plan. The Inducement Grant was granted as an inducement material to Dr. Raben entering into employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The Inducement Grant has an exercise price per share that is equal to the closing price of the Company's common stock on the Grant Date. The Inducement Grant will vest over a four-year period, with 25% of the shares vesting on the one-year anniversary of Dr. Raben's start date, and thereafter the remainder of the shares vest in 36 equal monthly installments, subject to Dr. Raben's continued employment with the Company through the applicable vesting dates.

Investor and Media Contact:

Christopher Keenan

Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.

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