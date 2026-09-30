Ember & Brune Design Build Expands Streamlined Design-Build Approach Throughout Chicago Suburbs

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Full-Service Firm Ember & Brune Design Build Integrates Design, Planning, and Construction Under One Team for Homeowner Convenience

Glen Ellyn, IL, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ember & Brune Design Build, based in Glen Ellyn, Illinois, operates as a comprehensive design-build and remodeling firm serving homeowners throughout Chicago suburban communities. The company specializes in interior design, kitchen and bathroom remodeling, whole-home renovations, new construction interiors, and curated furnishings.

Design-build firm Ember & Brune Design Build continues to reshape how homeowners approach major renovation projects by eliminating the complexity of coordinating multiple contractors and vendors. Rather than navigating separate design consultants, builders, and project managers, clients now benefit from a unified team structure that maintains consistency throughout every phase.

As a trusted design-build contractor in Glen Ellyn, Ember & Brune Design Build has gained traction among Chicago-area homeowners seeking efficiency without compromising quality or customization. The company maintains its studio space located in Downtown Glen Ellyn, creating a collaborative environment where clients can visualize selections, review designs, and make decisions with the full team present. This centralized location fosters transparent communication and accelerates the decision-making process.









Ember & Brune Design Build

The streamlined workflow begins with comprehensive design consultation, where the team works directly with homeowners to understand lifestyle needs, aesthetic preferences, and functional requirements. Following finalization of the design in alignment with budget parameters, the demolition phase removes existing structures and unnecessary items, preparing the space for transformation. Post-construction cleanup completes the process, delivering a fully realized space ready for immediate enjoyment. This phased approach ensures each stage receives proper attention without the overlap and coordination challenges that plague traditional project structures.

Brandie McCoy, founder, emphasizes the value of consolidated project leadership: "Our integrated team model removes the friction points that typically slow down renovations. Clients work with a single point of contact who understands both the aesthetic vision and the practical constraints of bringing that vision to life. This continuity builds trust and ensures decisions made during design remain honored through construction completion."









Ember & Brune Design Build

How Ember & Brune Design Build Transforms Homes Across Suburban Chicago

The firm's approach addresses a critical pain point for homeowners-the overwhelming complexity of managing multiple professionals with competing schedules and differing interpretations of project goals. Designers and builders collaborate from the project's inception rather than working sequentially, which accelerates problem-solving and improves outcomes. Kitchen and bathroom remodeling projects benefit particularly from this synergy, as plumbing, electrical, and cabinetry decisions must align perfectly with spatial and aesthetic designs.

Interior design services extend beyond initial renovations to include curated furnishings selections that complete the transformed environment. Rather than leaving clients to source and coordinate finishing touches independently, the team provides guidance on materials, finishes, and furnishings that complement the newly renovated architecture. New construction interior services apply this same integrated expertise to newly built homes, ensuring the structure and interior environment develop cohesively. Whole-home renovations represent the most complex application of the streamlined approach, yet the unified team structure proves most valuable in these comprehensive projects.







Ember & Brune Design Build

Glen Ellyn home remodeling spans kitchen updates, bathroom renovations, complete interior overhauls, and multi-phase whole-home transformations. The firm serves not only Glen Ellyn but extends its services throughout surrounding Chicago suburban communities, bringing the same integrated methodology to diverse neighborhoods and architectural styles.

Ember & Brune Design Build Key Features and Facts

Specific location coverage: Glen Ellyn and communities throughout Chicago suburbs

Service offerings: Interior design, kitchen and bathroom remodeling, whole-home renovations, new construction interiors, curated furnishings, project management

Studio location: Downtown Glen Ellyn for client consultations and design collaboration

Project approach: Integrated design-build model with design, planning, construction coordination, and project management consolidated under a single team

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What makes the design-build approach different from traditional renovation processes?

A: The design-build model consolidates design, planning, construction coordination, and project management under one integrated team rather than requiring homeowners to hire and coordinate multiple separate contractors. This unified structure reduces communication breakdowns, accelerates timelines, and ensures design intent remains consistent throughout the renovation process.

Q: What areas does Ember & Brune Design Build serve?

A: Ember & Brune Design Build serves Glen Ellyn and surrounding communities throughout the Chicago suburbs. The firm maintains its studio space in Downtown Glen Ellyn and travels throughout the region for client projects.

Q: How does the construction phase process work?

A: After finalizing your design in line with your budget, the team demolishes your existing space and removes all unnecessary items. Following construction completion, post-construction cleanup prepares your new space for immediate use.

Q: Can Ember & Brune Design Build handle both small remodels and whole-home renovations?

A: Yes, the integrated team approach works effectively for projects ranging from focused kitchen and bathroom updates to complete whole-home transformations. The same streamlined methodology applies regardless of project scope.

Follow us on social media to view completed projects and design inspiration, or visit our location to connect with the team and explore how the design-build approach might apply to your specific project.

About Ember & Brune Design Build:

Ember & Brune Design Build is a full-service design-build company in Glen Ellyn that helps homeowners transform their spaces through personalized interior design, kitchen and bathroom remodeling, whole-home renovations, new construction interiors, and curated furnishings. The firm's streamlined approach integrates design, planning, construction coordination, and project management under one unified team, eliminating traditional coordination challenges while ensuring consistent quality throughout projects.

Based in Glen Ellyn, Illinois, the company serves communities across the Chicago suburbs and maintains a studio space in Downtown Glen Ellyn for client consultations. Visit the website at .

Learn more about us and how the firm's approach differs from traditional renovation models.

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Contact:

Ember & Brune Design Build

526 Crescent Blvd Unit 5, Glen Ellyn, IL 60137

(630) 503-6306

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Ember & Brune Design Build Expands Streamlined Design-Build Approach Throughout Chicago Suburbs