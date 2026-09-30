California Water Service Group Chairman & CEO Joins Alliance For Critical Infrastructure (ACI) Board Of Directors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Appointment Is Part of ACI's Effort to Strengthen AI Readiness, Resilience, and Deployment

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) announced today that its Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Martin A. Kropelnicki, has joined the Alliance for Critical Infrastructure (ACI) Board of Directors.

Kropelnicki's appointment is part of ACI's effort to bring together leading companies in communications, energy, financial services, information technology, transportation, and water to strengthen the country's physical and cyber resilience and address the unique and significant risks and opportunities posed by the emergence of AI.

“We are on the precipice of technological change that is unlike anything we've seen before, and it is essential that we work together to identify vulnerabilities, develop protective strategies, advance smart public policy, and share best practices, both within ACI and beyond to all operators of critical infrastructure in America,” Kropelnicki said.“I am pleased to serve on ACI's Board because I am committed to contributing to efforts to keep my customers'-and our nation's-water systems safe.”

The expansion of ACI builds upon a foundation of over a decade of private-sector national security work in collaboration with the government and serves as confirmation of the vision of ACI's nine founding members. For more information, visit .

California Water Service Group is the parent company of regulated utilities Cal Water, Hawaii Water Service, New Mexico Water Service and Washington Water Service, as well as Texas Water Service (TWSC, Inc.), a utility holding company. Together, these companies provide regulated and non-regulated water and wastewater service to more than 2.2 million people in California, Hawaii, New Mexico, Washington, and Texas. Group's common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“CWT.” Additional information is available online at .

CONTACT: Shannon Dean, (408) 367-8243