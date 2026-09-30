Healthlynked To Present At The AI & Technology Virtual Investor Conference October 1St

NAPLES, Fla., Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthLynked (OTCQB:HLYK), focused on digital healthcare utilizing AI, today announced that Dr. Michael Dent, Chief Executive Officer, will present live at the AI & Technology Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on October 1st, 2026.

DATE: October 1st

TIME: 12:30pm

Available for 1x1 meetings: October 5-7 Schedule 1x1 meetings here.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at .

RECENT COMPANY HIGHLIGHTS:





Strategic Enterprise Pilot - PBACO: Announced a September 2026 pilot with Palm Beach ACO to evaluate AI-powered patient engagement, scheduling, onboarding, care coordination and virtual care across participating practices.

AI-Powered Healthcare Platform: Launched a next-generation AI Agent Platform in June 2026 combining conversational voice AI, workflow automation and HealthLynked's care-coordination infrastructure.

24/7 Medical-Office AI Agents: Designed to handle live patient interactions, appointment scheduling, intake, reminders, routing and after-hours communications.

Enterprise & Consumer Healthcare Channels: Designed for physician practices, health systems, ACOs and insurers, alongside HealthLynked's consumer ecosystem. Capital Markets Strategy: Applied to list common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market under HLYK, subject to applicable listing requirements and Nasdaq approval.



About HealthLynked

HealthLynked Corp. (OTCQB: HLYK) () is a healthcare technology company building an AI-enabled ecosystem designed to make healthcare easier to access, navigate and manage. The Company connects patients, providers and healthcare organizations through technologies spanning AI-powered healthcare navigation, 24/7 appointment scheduling, intelligent patient communications, digital care coordination, telemedicine and centralized medical-record management.

HealthLynked is evolving its platform around artificial intelligence and healthcare workflow automation. Its next-generation AI Agent Platform combines conversational voice AI, healthcare workflow automation and HealthLynked's care-coordination infrastructure to support inbound and outbound patient communications, including scheduling, intake, reminders and after-hours interactions. The platform is designed for physician practices, health systems, ACOs, insurers and other healthcare organizations seeking to improve patient access and administrative efficiency.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

HealthLynked Corp

Dr. Michael Dent

Chief Executive Officer

(239) 331-1943

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Virtual Investor Conferences

Greg Young

VP Corporate Services

OTC Markets Group

(212) 652-5958

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