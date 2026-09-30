Richardson Electronics Announces Date Of First Quarter Fiscal Year 2027 Conference Call

On Thursday, October 8, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time, Edward J. Richardson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Robert J. Ben, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the Company's first quarter fiscal year 2027 results. A question-and-answer session will be included as part of the call's agenda.

Participant Instructions

Participants may register for the call here. While not required, it is recommended you join 10 minutes prior to the event start. A replay of the call will be available beginning at 1:00 p.m. Central Time on October 8, 2026, for seven days. Registration instructions are also on our website at .

In addition, the webcast link is available here.

About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global manufacturer of engineered solutions, green energy products, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components including green energy solutions; tubes for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions.

More than 55% of our products are manufactured in LaFox, Illinois, Marlborough, Massachusetts, or Donaueschingen, Germany, or by one of our manufacturing partners throughout the world. All our partners manufacture to our strict specifications and per our Supplier Code of Conduct. We serve customers in alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific, and semiconductor markets. The Company's strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and“engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at .

Richardson Electronics' common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.