Deadline Alert: Better Home & Finance Holding Company (BETR) Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP reminds investors of the upcomingdeadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Better Home & Finance Holding Company (“Better Home” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: BETR ) securities betweeninclusive (the“Class Period”).

IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ON YOUR BETTER HOME & FINANCE HOLDING COMPANY INVESTMENTS, CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS UNDER THE FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS.

What Happened?

On May 7, 2026, before the market opened, Better Home released its first quarter 2026 financial results, including“ guidance of Loan Volume of $1.575 to $1.725 billion” for the second quarter of 2026, falling short of the previously issued guidance of $1.0 billion in Monthly Loan Volume by the end of May 2026. During the earnings call held the same day, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Vishal Garg, stated that“ conversion rates are down from where they were in Q1” and“customers are not converting at nearly the same rate.” Garg revealed that, as a result, the achievement of“our $1 billion monthly funded volume target... looks like it's going to be deferred.”

On this news, Better Home's stock price fell $12.17, or 28.5%, to close at $30.52 per share on May 7, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that between March 13, 2026 and May 7, 2026, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) that the Company's conversion funnel was already slowing due to macro factors; (2) that, as a result, the Company's $1 billion monthly funded volume target was likely to be deferred; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Better Home & Finance Holding Company securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than November 20, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Charles H. Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: ...

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

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If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Charles H. Linehan

Email: ...

Telephone: 310-201-9150

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at: .