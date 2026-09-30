Rodeo Realty Lists Granada Hills Eichler Home Shaped By Art, Music And California Living

17107 Lisette in Granada Hills

The 1963 Balboa Highlands residence, once home to violinists Arnold and Blanche Belnick, is offered for $1,549,000.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Rodeo Realty agent Elizabeth Mitev has listed 17107 Lisette, a preserved Joseph Eichler home in Granada Hills' historic Balboa Highlands neighborhood, for $1,549,000. The single-story residence has five bedrooms, two bathrooms and 2,061 square feet of living space on an approximately 12,846-square-foot lot.

Built in 1963 and designed by architect Claude Oakland, with contributions from A. Quincy Jones and Frederick Emmons, the home was designed around light and connection. An open-air atrium with a reflecting water feature sits at its center. Exposed beams, original mahogany paneling, clerestory windows and walls of glass bring the architecture and landscape together.

For decades, the home was where violinists Arnold and Blanche Belnick made their life. Arnold, a classically trained musician who had performed with the New York Philharmonic, later became a Hollywood studio violinist. His work spanned recordings and projects involving The Beach Boys, Frank Zappa, David Axelrod and Natalie Cole, along with film and television. Blanche was also a violinist with recording credits of her own, as well as a painter. In their home, art and music were part of everyday life.

The Eichler design gave that life room to unfold. Sunlight moved across the wood throughout the day. Doors opened from the living spaces to the atrium and outdoors, letting music, conversation and family life flow through the house.

The current owners purchased the property in 2019 and chose restoration over reinvention. They preserved original details wherever possible while making updates that support modern living, including owned 12.4 kW solar, two-zone heat-pump heating and cooling, and other infrastructure improvements. The home also features polished concrete floors, a wood-burning fireplace and a private backyard with mountain and hillside views.

More than 60 years after it was built, 17107 Lisette remains a place to gather, make art and enjoy the indoor-outdoor living at the heart of its design. Its next chapter is ready to begin.

For more information about 17107 Lisette, Granada Hills, CA 91344, contact Elizabeth Mitev at 310.938.8806

Rodeo Realty Marketing Team

Rodeo Realty Inc.

+1 310-471-2600

email us here

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Rodeo Realty Lists Granada Hills Eichler Home Shaped by Art, Music and California Living News Provided By Rodeo Realty Inc. September 30, 2026, 20:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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