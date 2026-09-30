Parc Highlights Houston Addiction Treatment Programs For National Recovery Month

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) PaRC in Houston offers detox, residential, PHP and IOP care for substance use and co-occurring disorders, plus post-treatment alumni support.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PaRC (Prevention and Recovery Center), a substance use disorder treatment provider in Houston, Texas, is observing National Recovery Month by highlighting the levels of care and support programs open to people in the Houston area. SAMHSA, which promotes the observance each September, says recovery is possible for everyone with the right treatment and support. As part of the Discovery Addiction Services family, PaRC has provided 40 years of award-winning expertise in substance use disorder treatment.Four levels of care are available. Detox provides stability through the right medication and expertise. In residential treatment, patients receive care in a comfortable, home-like setting. Partial hospitalization (PHP) fills a full day, and intensive outpatient (IOP) offers partial-day sessions during the day or in the evenings.Treatment addresses substance use disorders and co-occurring disorders. PaRC uses a measurement-based approach that looks at 27 wellness indicators during treatment, including depression and anxiety. Music and yoga therapies are also part of the program.PaRC runs five programs for specific groups of patients. The Adult Program, for ages 25 and older, is a structured, intensive plan that includes education about addiction and recovery, with relapse prevention covered. Young adults ages 18 to 24 have a program that focuses on the root cause of substance use and builds life skills, and licensed professionals and people in high-profile positions can enroll in the Professionals & Executives Program. Veterans and first responders are served by Stars & Stripes, which also helps them manage a mental health disorder alongside substance use disorder. The LGBTQ+ Program is trauma-informed and provides identity-affirming counseling and LGBTQ+ aftercare support.PaRC alumni have access to Discovery for Life, a post-treatment support program. It includes unlimited free access to Discovery365, an app that uses AI technology to provide additional support during the first year after treatment. Online and in-person support groups and social events for alumni are part of the program as well.The PaRC campus on Gessner Road in Houston serves people from The Woodlands, Katy, Cypress, Sugar Land, Pearland and Clear Lake in addition to Houston itself. PaRC is accredited by CARF and certified by LegitScript, and it accepts plans from insurers including Aetna Behavioral Health, BCBS of Texas, Cigna Behavioral Health, Humana, Optum Behavioral Health and TRICARE. Admissions is available 24/7 at (281) 941-5106.About PaRCPaRC (Prevention and Recovery Center) is a substance use disorder treatment provider in Houston, Texas, and part of the Discovery Addiction Services family. PaRC offers detox, residential, partial hospitalization and intensive outpatient care for substance use and co-occurring disorders. PaRC is accredited by CARF and certified by LegitScript. For more information, call (281) 941-5106.

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PaRC Highlights Houston Addiction Treatment Programs for National Recovery Month News Provided By MGMT Digital September 30, 2026, 20:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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