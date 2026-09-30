US-Vietnam General Chamber Of Commerce To Convene 500 Business, Government And Community Leaders In Monterey Park

Sam Ma, Co-Founder of the US-Vietnam General Chamber of Commerce. The US-Vietnam General Chamber of Commerce celebrated the 5th anniversary of its establishment with the participation of more than 300 guests on October 12.

US-Vietnam General Chamber Of Commerce

US-Vietnam General Chamber of Commerce Celebrates Fifth Anniversary with More Than 300 Guests in 2023

500 business, government and community leaders will gather Oct. 9 to advance U.S.-Vietnam trade, investment and city-to-city cooperation.

- Sam Ma, Co-Founder, US-Vietnam General Chamber of CommerceMONTEREY PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The US-Vietnam General Chamber of Commerce will convene approximately 500 business executives, entrepreneurs, industry leaders, elected officials and community leaders in Monterey Park on October 9 for a major gathering focused on expanding trade, investment and long-term economic cooperation between the United States and Vietnam.Held under the theme“Building Businesses. Connecting Opportunities,” the event will bring together leaders from business, government and community organizations to develop new commercial relationships, connect U.S. and Vietnamese enterprises, and expand cooperation between cities and communities in both countries.Among the elected and public officials expected to participate are U.S. Rep. Judy Chu, California Assemblymember Mike Fong, Mike Eng, Vice President of the San Gabriel Valley Municipal Water District, Monterey Park Councilmembers Vinh T. Ngo and Elizabeth Yang, San Gabriel Vice Mayor Tony Ding, San Gabriel Councilmember John Wu, and Rosemead Mayor Pro Tem Polly Low. Their current public roles are reflected in official federal, state and local government sources.The October gathering reflects the Chamber's broader mission: building direct relationships between American and Vietnamese entrepreneurs while creating pathways for trade, investment, business delegations and city-to-city cooperation.BUILDING A BUSINESS BRIDGE BETWEEN THE UNITED STATES AND VIETNAMCo-founded by Sam Ma and Dan Cheng, the US-Vietnam General Chamber of Commerce was established to create a practical bridge between businesses and communities in the two countries.Since its establishment, the Chamber has worked to connect entrepreneurs, companies, government representatives and community organizations while supporting Vietnamese businesses seeking opportunities in the United States and American businesses interested in developing relationships in Vietnam.Previous reporting on the Chamber has highlighted its role as a focal point for U.S.-Vietnam trade and investment activities, including helping connect Vietnamese products such as seafood, agricultural products and consumer goods with opportunities in the U.S. market. Public reporting also identifies Ma and Cheng as the organization's co-founders.The Chamber has also supported business and government delegations from Vietnam by connecting visiting leaders and companies with businesses, local officials and community networks in Southern California.For the Chamber, those introductions are intended to lead to something larger: sustained commercial relationships that continue after a delegation, conference or individual meeting concludes.Sam Ma, co-founder of the US-Vietnam General Chamber of Commerce, is a businessman and community leader who has been active in building connections among Vietnamese American, Chinese American and broader Southern California business communities. Through the Chamber and other community initiatives, Ma has focused on bringing together business leaders and organizations that may otherwise have limited opportunities to work directly with one another.“Our mission is not simply to introduce businesses to one another. It is to build relationships that can become real partnerships, real investment and lasting opportunities. The United States and Vietnam have tremendous potential to grow together, and our role is to help entrepreneurs, business leaders, cities and communities find the right partners and move those relationships forward.”SUPPORTING TRADE, INVESTMENT AND MARKET ACCESSA central focus of the Chamber is helping strengthen the commercial bridge between the two countries.The organization has supported activities connecting Vietnamese companies and products with opportunities in the U.S. market, particularly in areas including seafood, agricultural products and consumer goods, while also creating connections for U.S. businesses exploring partnerships and opportunities in Vietnam.For companies entering a new international market, the challenge often extends beyond finding a buyer or supplier. Businesses may need trusted relationships with importers, distributors, investors, professional advisers, logistics providers, local organizations and government representatives.The Chamber seeks to serve as a connecting point among those networks.By bringing business owners and decision-makers together, the organization aims to help companies identify potential partners, better understand market opportunities and establish relationships that can continue beyond an individual meeting, delegation or event.The October 9 gathering will expand that platform by giving participants from multiple industries an opportunity to meet directly, exchange ideas and explore potential partnerships.FROM BUSINESS RELATIONSHIPS TO CITY-TO-CITY COOPERATIONThe Chamber's work has also expanded beyond private enterprise to support relationships between U.S. and Vietnamese communities.One notable example is the relationship between Monterey Park, California, and Phú Mỹ in Vietnam's Bà Rịa–Vũng Tàu region.The Chamber helped facilitate connections between the two communities as they pursued closer economic and civic cooperation. Monterey Park considered establishing a friendship-city relationship with Phú Mỹ in early 2022, and the two local governments subsequently formalized cooperation through an agreement covering areas including economic development, trade, investment, import-export activity, logistics, tourism, education, healthcare, workforce development, culture, science and technology.That relationship illustrates a broader Chamber priority: connecting not only companies, but also the cities and institutions that can support sustainable international business relationships.The Chamber intends to continue developing city-to-city and friendship-city relationships between communities in the United States and Vietnam, opening additional channels for local governments, businesses, educational institutions and civic organizations to collaborate.CONNECTING COMMUNITIES TO CREATE LONG-TERM OPPORTUNITIESThe Chamber's approach also reflects the unique role of Southern California's diverse business communities.By connecting Vietnamese American, Chinese American and other business and community networks, the organization seeks to build partnerships across industries and cultures while strengthening Southern California's role as a gateway for U.S.-Asia commerce.“Our goal is not simply to organize an event,” Ma said.“It is to create an environment where a conversation can become a relationship, a relationship can become a partnership, and a partnership can create opportunities for businesses and communities on both sides of the Pacific.”With approximately 500 invited guests expected, the October 9 program will bring many of those relationships together under one roof.Business leaders will have opportunities to connect with entrepreneurs, industry representatives, government officials and community organizations, while the Chamber highlights the progress already made and the opportunities ahead for deeper U.S.-Vietnam economic cooperation.Looking forward, the Chamber plans to continue expanding its work through business delegations, trade and investment initiatives, networking programs, community partnerships, market-access connections and city-to-city relationships.The organization's long-term objective is clear: connect U.S. and Vietnamese entrepreneurs, strengthen bilateral business relationships, broaden cooperation between cities and communities, and create lasting opportunities for future generations.ABOUT THE US-VIETNAM GENERAL CHAMBER OF COMMERCEFounded in 2019 by Sam Ma and Dan Cheng, the US-Vietnam General Chamber of Commerce is a Southern California-based business organization dedicated to strengthening trade, investment, business and community relationships between the United States and Vietnam.The Chamber connects entrepreneurs, companies, government representatives and community organizations; supports visiting business and government delegations; promotes trade and investment opportunities; assists businesses seeking connections in the U.S. and Vietnamese markets; and encourages city-to-city and cross-cultural cooperation.Its mission is to build lasting relationships between U.S. and Vietnamese entrepreneurs, connect businesses with opportunities, broaden friendship between communities and contribute to stronger economic ties between the two countries.Event: US-Vietnam General Chamber of CommerceTheme: Building Businesses. Connecting OpportunitiesDate: October 9, 2026Location: Monterey Park, CaliforniaExpected Attendance: Approximately 500 invited guests

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US-Vietnam General Chamber of Commerce to Convene 500 Business, Government and Community Leaders in Monterey Park News Provided By Metaintels LLC September 30, 2026, 20:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, International Organizations, World & Regional



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