Hiro rebuilds the parts of a rented software system a business actually uses, moves its data across, and hands over the code.

Hiro moves the customer's data across, runs the new system beside the old one until the customer's own staff are satisfied, and hands over the code.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Most small businesses do not own the software they run on. They rent it, and the rent is priced on something that grows: a charge per seat, per unit, per ticket or per entry. Hiro (hiro) builds those businesses a custom replacement for the parts they actually use, moves their data across, and hands over the code. The price is quoted against the bill they already pay - typically about a tenth of it - and does not rise when they hire or sell more.How the process works. It starts with the invoice, not a demo. The business sends what it is charged today and says which screens its people actually open. Hiro rebuilds only those, in the company's own words and around the process it already follows. There is no discovery workshop and no per-seat licence: one monthly price covers hosting, fixes and the changes a business asks for as it grows.How the data moves. The existing records - customers, bookings, entries, orders, history - are exported from the current system and loaded into the new one by Hiro, not by the customer's staff. Nothing is retyped. Where the old platform allows an ongoing export, the two systems are kept in step during the changeover so the business is never working from two half-complete sets of records. After go-live the data stays the customer's own: it can be exported in full, at any time, for any reason, including leaving.How the switch avoids risk. The part owners hesitate over is rarely the price - it is the fear of a switchover weekend that goes wrong. Hiro's answer is that there is no switchover weekend. The new system runs beside the existing one on real work, starting with low-risk inventory, while the old system stays exactly as it is. Staff use both. Nothing is turned off until the company's own people have watched the new system hold up on their own jobs, and that decision belongs to the customer, not to Hiro.How the saving is worked out. Rented platforms price on growth: a ticketing platform charges a percentage plus a fixed fee on every ticket, a customer system charges for every member of staff with a login, a property tool charges for every unit under management. A custom system doing the same work has no meter on it. Hiro publishes the arithmetic rather than asserting it: pages on hiro set out what sixty rented platforms charge, each figure read from that vendor's own published pricing page and dated, with the yearly total worked out at three volumes and the same year priced as a build. A free calculator does the sum for a business's own numbers, with no account and nothing stored."Almost nobody adds their software bill up, and the companies selling it are counting on that," said Trane Levine, founder of Hiro. "So we start with the invoice instead of a demo. We build the four things your team opens, not the two hundred in the brochure. We move your data across ourselves, we run it beside what you have until you trust it, and then you own the code and the data. If owning it is the wrong call for you, we will say so."Hiro publishes guidance for twenty-one kinds of business - among them sports teams and venues, youth sports clubs, motorsports tracks, car dealerships, music festivals, fairs and expos, conferences, wedding venues, marinas, campgrounds, home service contractors, tour operators and vacation rental managers. Each sets out what that industry typically rents, what makes the bill grow, which parts can be rebuilt and owned, and which parts should stay rented.The company is equally clear about what it does not replace. Card processing stays with the existing payment processor. Platforms required by a league, governing body, franchise or landlord stay in place, and the new system is built around them. Resale marketplaces are a network of buyers, not software. Hiro's own writing includes the case against custom software: a bill small enough not to bother with, and a platform a business genuinely uses in full.Get a quote, or add up a software bill, atWhat sixty rented platforms charge: /fees

Trane Levine

Hiro

+1 404-769-3232

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Hiro Builds Small Businesses a Custom Replacement for the Software They Rent, at About a Tenth of the Bill News Provided By Hiro September 30, 2026, 20:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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