'The Coran Chronicles' By Richard Multack Unleashes A Deadly Battle Of Wits

The cover of The Coran Chronicles by Richard Multack, a crime thriller about a calculated assassin and the detectives determined to catch him.

Richard Multack, author of The Coran Chronicles and a retired physician with more than 40 years of experience in healthcare.

A crime thriller of murder, deception, obsession, and one master assassin determined to stay ahead of those hunting him.

NEW LENOX, IL, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A Murder That Opens the Door to Something Much BiggerAuthor Richard Multack announces the release of The Coran Chronicles, a crime thriller following detectives, killers, covert operatives, and one exceptionally calculated assassin whose crimes reach far beyond a single murder investigation.The story begins with the death of Jennifer Jason, a twenty-four-year-old graduate student whose body is discovered behind a diner with almost no usable forensic evidence. She has been shot with precision, her body has been carefully cleaned, and the person responsible appears to have left almost nothing behind.Detectives Conrad Wellington and Kate Rodrigues are assigned to the case. What initially appears to be an unusually calculated homicide soon exposes connections involving powerful people, organized crime, secretive relationships, and a killer who knows how to disappear.The Man Behind the MurdersAt the center of the investigation is Dr. Murray Coran, a respected physician whose ordinary public life hides an extraordinary secret.Coran is a contract killer who approaches murder with planning, intelligence, patience, and discipline. He is not driven only by money. The challenge of committing the crime, eliminating evidence, manipulating those around him, and escaping detection becomes part of the attraction.As Wellington and Rodrigues begin closing in, Coran realizes that the detectives may be among the few people capable of understanding how he operates. Their pursuit develops into something more personal: a battle between an investigator determined to find answers and an assassin determined to prove that he cannot be caught.A Crime Story That Expands Across GenerationsThe Coran Chronicles is divided into three major parts: Naked Dancer, Possession of the Cat, and In the Shadow of Death.The story expands from homicide investigation into serial murder, contract killing, espionage, organized crime, terrorism, intelligence operations, and international threats.As years pass, Wellington grows older and new investigators enter the story. Coran's actions also begin affecting another generation, including people connected to his family, his methods, and the reputation he created.The result is not simply a story about solving one murder. It becomes a broader examination of what happens when the influence of a dangerous individual survives long after the original crime.Crime, Psychology, and the People Behind the Case FilesMultack combines elements of crime thriller, psychological suspense, detective fiction, and espionage.The novel explores not only how crimes are investigated but also why people kill, manipulate, deceive, pursue power, or become obsessed with proving themselves.Characters move between law enforcement, medicine, intelligence agencies, criminal organizations, and everyday life, creating a story in which appearances repeatedly become unreliable.As Coran's reputation grows, other dangerous individuals begin measuring themselves against him, extending his influence in unexpected ways.Now Available on AmazonThe Coran Chronicles by Richard Multack is now available on Amazon.Readers can find the book by searching for The Coran Chronicles and Richard Multack on the Amazon website.The novel may appeal especially to readers of crime thrillers, psychological suspense, detective fiction, serial-killer stories, and novels centered on prolonged battles between investigators and highly intelligent criminals.About the AuthorRichard Multack is a retired physician who spent most of his more than forty-year career practicing in the Southland of Chicago. He served as Chief Medical Officer for multiple hospitals within a large national medical organization and was a tenured full professor at a major healthcare university. He also served as an adjunct professor in the Department of Health and Human Services at a major state university.Multack has published nonfiction, including Medical Jurisprudence for Medical Students, Interns, and Residents. He has lectured nationally and internationally and is also a published poet.About the BrandWhite House Publishers supports authors through professional publishing and creative services, helping writers prepare their books for publication and connect their work with readers.

Richard Multack

The Coran Chronicles

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'The Coran Chronicles' by Richard Multack Unleashes a Deadly Battle of Wits News Provided By Globalsoftsol LLC September 30, 2026, 20:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry



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