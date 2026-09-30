LAWSUIT ALERT: Investors Who Lost Money With PROCEPT Biorobotics Corporation (NASDAQ: PRCT) Shares Should Contact The Shareholders Foundation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announced that a lawsuit was filed for certain investors in PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ: PRCT) shares.

Investors who purchased shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ: PRCT) have certain options. NASDAQ: PRCT investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at... or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



On July 24, 2026, an investor who purchased NASDAQ: PRCT shares filed lawsuit against PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation over alleged securities laws violations.



The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for certain investors in NASDAQ: PRCT shares.



The plaintiff alleged that the defendants allegedly misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation utilized a discount program to incentivize customers to place bulk orders in excess of demand, that the undisclosed discount program artificially inflated the company's reported U.S. handpiece unit sales, that the consistent surplus of U.S. handpiece unit sales results in overstocking and exposed PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation to material undisclosed risks of operational and financial harm, and that as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about the company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ: PRCT) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.



CONTACT:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

+1 (858) 779-1554

...

3111 Camino Del Rio North

Suite 423

San Diego, CA 92108



The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.