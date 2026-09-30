Photronics To Participate In 18Th Annual CEO Investor Summit
About the 18 th Annual CEO Summit
The CEO Summit is hosted by participating companies and features a“round-robin” format consisting of small group meetings with company management teams. Attendance at the CEO Investor Summit is by invitation only and is available solely to accredited investors and publishing research analysts. As space is limited, please RSVP early. Hosts reserve the right to limit attendance as necessary.
To RSVP for the CEO Investor Summit, please contact either of the event co-chairs:
Laura J. Guerrant-Oiye
Phone: (808) 960-2642
Email: ...
Claire E. McAdams
Phone: (530) 265-9899
Email: ...
About Photronics
Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of integrated circuit (IC) and flat panel display (FPD) photomasks. High precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits, photomasks are a key element in the IC and FPD manufacturing process. Founded in 1969, Photronics has been a trusted photomask supplier for over 56 years. The company operates 11 strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. Additional information on the company can be accessed at .
Investor Contact:
Ted Moreau
VP, Investor Relations
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment