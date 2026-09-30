Photronics To Participate In 18Th Annual CEO Investor Summit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BROOKFIELD, Conn., Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Photronics, Inc. (Nasdaq:PLAB), a worldwide leader in photomask technologies and solutions, today announced it will participate in the 18Annual CEO Investor Summit being held Tuesday, October 13at the St. Regis Hotel in San Francisco, California.

About the 18 th Annual CEO Summit

The CEO Summit is hosted by participating companies and features a“round-robin” format consisting of small group meetings with company management teams. Attendance at the CEO Investor Summit is by invitation only and is available solely to accredited investors and publishing research analysts. As space is limited, please RSVP early. Hosts reserve the right to limit attendance as necessary.

To RSVP for the CEO Investor Summit, please contact either of the event co-chairs:

Laura J. Guerrant-Oiye

Phone: (808) 960-2642

Email: ...

Claire E. McAdams

Phone: (530) 265-9899

Email: ...

About Photronics

Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of integrated circuit (IC) and flat panel display (FPD) photomasks. High precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits, photomasks are a key element in the IC and FPD manufacturing process. Founded in 1969, Photronics has been a trusted photomask supplier for over 56 years. The company operates 11 strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. Additional information on the company can be accessed at .

Investor Contact:

Ted Moreau

VP, Investor Relations

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