A. Muthyam Reddy Honoured With The Prestigious Man Of Unparalleled Mastery Award

Man of Unparalleled Mastery

A Moment Etched in Distinction: Mr. & Mrs. A. Muthyam Reddy Receive the Coveted Honour from Indian Book of Records Officials

Certificate of Distinction: A. Muthyam Reddy's Man of Unparalleled Mastery Award

A Symbol of Exceptional Distinction, Honouring a Remarkable Journey of Excellence, Dedication and Unparalleled Achievement

A Signature Moment of Distinction: A. Muthyam Reddy Receives the Coveted Honour in the Presence of Esteemed Adjudicators

A. Muthyam Reddy, DCP, Crimes/EOW, is honoured by the Indian Book of Records for strong leadership, public service, integrity, and contribution to progress.

- Indian Book of RecordsHYDERABAD, INDIA, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Hyderabad, September 30, 2026: The Indian Book of Records has honoured A. Muthyam Reddy, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crimes/Economic Offences Wing (EOW ), Cyberabad, with the prestigious“Man of Unparalleled Mastery Award”, recognizing his distinguished commitment to public service, leadership, integrity, courage and contribution to society.The award was formally presented to Sri. A. Muthyam Reddy on September 30, 2026, in recognition of a journey defined by dedication to public service and a commitment to addressing matters that directly affect citizens and the wider community. The Indian Book of Records describes the recognition as an honour for a personality whose contribution reflects excellence, resilience and enduring influence on public life and national progress.According to the official certificate, A. Muthyam Reddy is recognized as a leader who represents an inspiring example of service to the nation. The citation highlights his unwavering commitment to public service, his vision for the future and his determination to transform ideas into purposeful action. It further notes that his journey encourages citizens to believe in leadership guided by integrity, courage and service.A Leadership Role in Economic Offences and Public ProtectionA. Muthyam Reddy currently serves as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Economic Offences Wing, Cyberabad. The official Cyberabad Police website states that the EOW functions under the DCP and investigates important economic offences, including organized cheating involving significant financial losses, banking-related cheating, organized job fraud, fake-document rackets, organized land-related fraud, multi-level marketing and money-circulation schemes, chit-fund fraud and other specified economic offences.His responsibilities place him at the intersection of law enforcement, financial crime investigation and citizen protection. Publicly reported cases and police releases have documented his role in communicating investigation developments and advising citizens on measures to protect themselves from financial and cyber-related offences.In one publicly reported case, Cyberabad EOW investigated an alleged investment fraud involving approximately ₹6 crore. The case involved allegations that investors were induced through promises of unusually high returns. The investigation and related police communication were attributed to A. Muthyam Reddy in his capacity as DCP, Crimes & EOW, Cyberabad.His public-service responsibilities have also extended to initiatives involving the recovery and protection of citizens' property. Cyberabad Police publicly reported the recovery of hundreds of lost or stolen mobile phones through the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) system, with DCP Crimes A. Muthyam Reddy emphasizing the importance of promptly reporting lost devices and preventing their misuse.In another recent public safety operation, Cyberabad Police reported the disposal of more than 833 kilograms of seized narcotic substances connected to 101 NDPS Act cases. The disposal was carried out under the supervision of the Drug Disposal Committee headed by DCP (Crimes & EOW) A. Muthyam Reddy.Recognition of Service and LeadershipThe Man of Unparalleled Mastery Award represents the Indian Book of Records' recognition of A. Muthyam Reddy's contribution to public life. The certificate states that the honour celebrates an individual with“no comparison, no parallel, and no equal,” while highlighting excellence, resilience and enduring influence.The recognition also reflects the broader importance of public-service leadership in a rapidly changing society. Officers working in economic offences and crime investigation increasingly deal with complex financial transactions, technology-enabled fraud, forged documentation, organized criminal networks and cases involving multiple victims and jurisdictions. The Cyberabad EOW's stated mandate includes several of these areas.Publicly available reports also show A. Muthyam Reddy participating in citizen-facing communication on issues ranging from financial fraud to the recovery of lost mobile phones and other criminal investigations. In these communications, he has emphasized reporting offences promptly, exercising caution and using available official mechanisms for assistance.A Recognition Rooted in Public ServiceThe Indian Book of Records' citation places particular emphasis on the values of integrity, courage, service, excellence and resilience. It describes A. Muthyam Reddy's journey as one that inspires and motivates citizens and encourages a vision of leadership focused on purposeful action and public welfare.The award was adjudicated by Dr. Pavani, Dr. Shripuja, Mohana Keerthi & Ronak in Hyderabad, India, and the certificate was issued under the Indian Book of Records, bearing the signature of Dr. Vivekananda Babu K, Founder Editor.Speaking through the spirit of the recognition, the honour celebrates not merely a professional designation, but the values associated with responsible public service, dedication to duty, courage in confronting challenges, integrity in leadership and a commitment to the people.The Man of Unparalleled Mastery Award therefore stands as a formal recognition of A. Muthyam Reddy's public-service journey and his contribution to leadership, law enforcement and public life. The Indian Book of Records extends its appreciation for his continued commitment to service and for the example his professional journey represents to citizens and future generations.About the Indian Book of RecordsThe Indian Book of Records recognizes notable achievements, contributions and accomplishments across diverse fields. Through its recognition programmes, it seeks to document and celebrate individuals and initiatives that demonstrate distinctive achievement, dedication and contribution to society.Media Contact:Indian Book of RecordsHyderabad, India

Vivekananda Babu K

Indian Book of Records

+91 63090 96309

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A. Muthyam Reddy Honoured With the Prestigious Man of Unparalleled Mastery Award News Provided By Kisaan Parivar Ltd September 30, 2026, 19:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Environment, International Organizations, Social Media



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