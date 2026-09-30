Lehigh County Drug And Alcohol's Journeys Expands Support For Children And Families Affected By Substance Use

Through case management, wraparound services and Recovery Support Services, Journeys connects families with resources ranging from healthcare and treatment to housing, education, childcare, transportation and other community supports.

Lehigh County Drug and Alcohol continues its response to the substance use crisis with Journeys: A Program for Children & Families

Lehigh County Drug and Alcohol Celebrates Grand Opening of Journeys, Expanding Support for Children and Families Affected by Substance Use

New program brings together recovery support, case management and community services to help families build stability and healthier futures

- Christina Lichtenwalner, BS, JourneysALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Lehigh County Drug and Alcohol, in partnership with Change on Hamilton and community organizations serving children and families, will celebrate the grand opening of Journeys: A Program for Children & Families with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday, Oct. 16, at 11 a.m. at 927 W. Hamilton Street in Allentown, Pa.The event will highlight a growing component of Lehigh County's response to the opioid crisis, supporting not only individuals experiencing substance use challenges, but also the children, parents and families whose lives are affected by them.Funded by Lehigh County Drug and Alcohol opioid settlement dollars, Journeys provides voluntary case management and wraparound services designed to connect individuals and families with the resources they need to move toward stability, recovery and healthier family relationships.Services include connections to healthcare, substance use and mental health treatment, stable housing, education, childcare, transportation, baby supplies and other community resources, along with Recovery Support Services, including Certified Recovery Specialist services."Recovery does not happen in isolation," said Molly Stanton, MS, assistant administrator, Lehigh County Drug and Alcohol. "When a person is working toward recovery, the needs of their children and family matter, too. Journeys helps bring those pieces together, so families have access to the support, resources and relationships they need to move forward."A Multidisciplinary Approach to Family RecoveryJourneys operates as a multidisciplinary program, working with partners across the community to address various needs that affect family stability. Partners include Change on Hamilton, the Center for Humanistic Change, Westminster Homes of the Lehigh Valley and Lehigh County District Attorney's Office, as well as partnerships with Lehigh County Children and Youth, Early Intervention, Head Start and other community service providers.The grand opening will also recognize Mommy and Me, a sober living program operated by Westminster Homes of the Lehigh Valley that provides a family-centered recovery environment for mothers and their children. Initial startup funding for the Mommy and Me recovery homes was provided through opioid settlement funds from the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office, which continues to fund families participating in the program. The down payment for the program's Eighth Street home was funded through opioid settlement dollars allocated by the District Attorney's Office, while renovation costs were supported through opioid settlement funds administered by Lehigh County Drug and Alcohol. Women participating in Mommy and Me also access services through Journeys, creating a direct pathway between the Westminster Homes of the Lehigh Valley recovery residence and the new Journeys family-centered program.Part of a Broader Lehigh County InvestmentJourneys: A Program for Children & Families represents the next step in a broader series of investments supported by opioid settlement dollars in Lehigh County.In 2026, Lehigh County Drug and Alcohol continued to direct opioid settlement dollars toward expanding access to treatment, recovery and community-based support. The agency supported the reopening of Treatment Trends' renovated Allentown residential facility following a $1 million opioid settlement-funded renovation, restoring 50 treatment beds.The county also expanded community-based resources, including two free health-supply vending kiosks in Allentown and Slatington that recorded more than 1,000 dispenses since February, providing items including safety supplies and Narcan. Additional investments have supported recovery services, community education and the reopening and expansion of resources at Change on Hamilton."Journeys is an important example of what opioid settlement funding can make possible when we look at the full picture of recovery," said Lehigh County District Attorney Gavin Holihan. "Supporting families and children is part of creating stronger communities and breaking cycles that can otherwise continue from one generation to the next."A Whole-Family FocusThe Journeys program was developed to connect families with a broad network of services to help families identify barriers, navigate systems and connect with providers that can support both their individual needs and family circumstances.For children, that can mean connections to early intervention, Head Start, child and family services and other resources. For parents and caregivers, support can include treatment, recovery services, housing, transportation, physical and mental healthcare and assistance with basic needs."Journeys is about meeting families where they are and helping them take the next step," said Christina Lichtenwalner, BS, program coordinator, Journeys. "Our multidisciplinary approach allows us to bring together partners and services that can address the needs of the whole family rather than expecting families to navigate all of those systems on their own."The grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony will include remarks from county and community leaders, presentations from Journeys partners, and an opportunity for attendees to tour the Journeys space and learn more about the services available to families.Journeys: A Program for Children & Families Grand Opening & Ribbon CuttingFriday, Oct. 16, 2026, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.Journeys at Change on Hamilton, 927 W. Hamilton Street, Allentown, Pa.Guest speaker presentations begin at 11:30 a.m.; complimentary lunch to followLehigh County Drug and Alcohol, Journeys: A Program for Children & Families and Change on Hamilton Representatives, Center for Humanistic Change, Westminster Homes of the Lehigh Valley, Lehigh County District Attorney's Office and community partnersRSVPFor more information about prevention, treatment, and recovery resources, visit .About Journeys: A Program for Children & FamiliesJourneys: A Program for Children & Families is a voluntary program funded by Lehigh County Drug and Alcohol which provides case management, wraparound services and Recovery Support Services to help children and families connect with healthcare, substance use and mental health treatment, housing, education, childcare, transportation and other resources. Journeys operates through a multidisciplinary network of community partners to support family stability and recovery. To learn more, visit changeonhamilton/programs/journeys.About Lehigh County Drug and AlcoholLehigh County Drug and Alcohol leads the county's efforts to prevent substance misuse, expand access to treatment and support long-term recovery through education, community partnerships and evidence-based services. Working alongside healthcare providers, schools, law enforcement, treatment organizations, and recovery advocates, the department connects individuals and families to prevention programs, treatment resources, harm reduction services, and recovery support through initiatives like Rise Above Opioids.

Molly Stanton

Lehigh County Drug and Alcohol

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Lehigh County Drug and Alcohol's Journeys Expands Support for Children and Families Affected by Substance Use News Provided By --ts Brand Elevation September 30, 2026, 19:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.