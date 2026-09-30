New York Dog Owner Seeks Information And Return Of Mia And Milo After Hospitalization

Mia and Milo together before their separation from their owner.

Tina says her two Chinese Crested dogs were transferred after she left the hospital and is seeking information about their current location and return.

- Elena Dvoinik, Esq., Attorney for Tina L.QUEENSBURY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- QUEENSBURY, NEW YORK - September 30, 2026 - New York dog owner Tina L. is seeking information about the current location and return of her two Chinese Crested dogs, Mia and Milo, after learning that the dogs were no longer at the SPCA of Upstate New York when she attempted to retrieve them following a hospitalization.Tina L. says she was hospitalized from September 7 through September 22, 2026. On September 7, Mia and Milo were taken to Barks and Rec while Tina L. received medical treatment.According to Tina L., the SPCA of Upstate New York subsequently assisted by paying county charges necessary to obtain the dogs' release from Barks and Rec and taking custody of them while she remained hospitalized.Tina L. says she understood that she would reimburse the amount advanced on her behalf and that Mia and Milo would be kept safe until she was discharged from the hospital.After being discharged on September 22, Tina L. went to the SPCA on September 23 to retrieve the dogs. She says she was informed of charges exceeding $1,500 and was told that the dogs could be released if she paid $600 by 5:00 p.m. that day.Tina L. says she was unable to obtain the money by the 5:00 p.m. deadline but had the requested funds available by Friday and attempted to return with the money to retrieve Mia and Milo. According to Tina L., the facility was then closed Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, preventing her from completing the retrieval during that period.When Tina L. again sought to retrieve Mia and Milo on September 29, she says she was informed that the dogs were no longer at the facility and that SPCA records indicated she had surrendered them.Tina L. says she did not surrender Mia or Milo, did not sign a surrender document, and did not authorize their adoption or permanent transfer.Photographs and video information provided by Tina L. show Mia and Milo together on June 22, August 1, and September 5, 2026. The September 5 photograph was taken two days before Tina L.'s hospitalization.On September 30, the SPCA advised Tina L.'s attorney that its records contained information indicating that the dogs had been“held for six months.” Tina L. says that information is incorrect and has provided additional information and dated images to the SPCA for its review.The SPCA has advised Tina L.'s attorney that it is conducting an internal review.Tina L. is seeking information about Mia and Milo's present location and arrangements for their return.“Our immediate concern is determining where Mia and Milo are and facilitating their safe return to Tina L. We appreciate the SPCA's willingness to review the additional information that has now been provided,” said Elena Dvoinik, attorney for Tina L.Anyone with information concerning the present location of Mia and Milo is asked to contact Tina L.'s attorney.

Elena Dvoinik, Esq.

Elena Dvoinik, Attorney at Law

+1 212-605-0529

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New York Dog Owner Seeks Information and Return of Mia and Milo After Hospitalization News Provided By Elena Dvoinik, Attorney at Law September 30, 2026, 19:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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