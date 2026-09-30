Concierge Auctions Announces Hong Kong Global Sale Success, Achieving Over US$350M In Aggregate Bids

Renamor, 120 Ridge Road, Tuxedo Park, Hudson Valley, New York

Hong Kong Global Sale 2026 Live Bidding

More than US$350 million in aggregate bids were placed as a global audience competed for marquee properties spanning North America and Europe

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Today, Concierge Auctions, the world's largest luxury real estate auction house, is pleased to announce the success of its annual Hong Kong Global Sale. Bidding culminated live at The Upper House in Hong Kong, where a curated selection of marquee properties spanning New York, Texas, Florida, the Dordogne region of France, and more took the auction block.

As one of Concierge Auctions' most anticipated events of the year, the sale attracted robust participation and competitive bidding from qualified buyers. Livestreamed to a global audience via conciergeauctions, the sale generated over US$350M in aggregate bids.

Furthermore, 39 property connoisseurs competed by telephone through a team of specialists, and online from across 4 continents and 15 U.S. states; totaling 105 bids placed. The auction was conducted by Concierge Auctions' Head Auctioneer, Frank Trunzo.

"More than US$350 million in aggregate bids is a compelling demonstration of what happens when exceptional real estate is presented to qualified buyers on a truly global stage,” said Chad Roffers, CEO and Co-Founder of Concierge Auctions.“Hong Kong brought together property connoisseurs from around the world, transforming international reach into real-time competition and decisive action."

The firm's Hong Kong Global Sale presented an exceptional range of luxury real estate, from architecturally significant estates and storied private enclaves to premier waterfront holdings in some of the world's most coveted destinations, including:

Renamor, 120 Ridge Road, Tuxedo Park, Hudson Valley, New York

Renamor spans more than 150 private acres within historic Tuxedo Park, adjoining nearly 2,000 acres of protected parkland and bridle trails just 50 minutes from Manhattan. Built in 1928, the French Provincial estate includes three residences totaling more than 22,000 square feet, a boathouse, log cabin, spa, tea house, tennis court, dual pools, and a net-zero microgrid that allows the property to operate independently of local utilities. 120 Ridge Road achieved a sale price of US$10.711M in cooperation with Richard Ellis of Ellis Sotheby's International Realty. Image credit to LuxHunters.

Domaine de Ballerand, Ballerand 1, 87440 Marval, Dordogne Region, France

Domaine de Ballerand is a fifteenth-century château set amid wooded grounds, six private lakes, and extensive sporting terrain for hunting, fishing, shooting, hiking, and cycling. On-site helicopter access and a collection of outbuildings and apartments support uses ranging from a private retreat to an event venue or boutique hospitality destination. Domaine de Ballerand achieved a sale price of €1.955M in cooperation with Christophe Chassin of Maxwell-Baynes | Christie's International Real Estate. Image credit to Andrei Oprescu.

10663 Memorial Drive, Houston, Texas

Privately gated in Hunters Creek Village, this renovated modern residence features walls of glass with panoramic treetop views, a climate- and humidity-controlled indoor pool, a main-level primary suite with 16-foot ceilings and a 14-foot steam shower, a renewed kitchen and bathrooms, Control4 automation, a media room, game room, elevator, and four-car garage. 10663 Memorial Drive achieved a sale price of US$3.326M in cooperation with GiGi Huang of Compass. Images provided by Compass RE Texas, LLC.

4901 Cimarron Mountain Road, Between Telluride and Crested Butte, Colorado

Hideaway Creek Cabin is the only completed residence within the 1,900-acre Cimarron Mountain Club. The furnished 2025 cabin sits on more than 35 acres with access to private snowcat skiing across more than twice the skiable terrain of Aspen Mountain. 4901 Cimarron Mountain Road achieved a sale price of US$10.147M in cooperation with Steven Shane of Compass. Image credit to Tin House Creative.

6941 Gaston Avenue, Dallas, Texas

Built in 1927 for R. L. Thornton, this landmark Lakewood château has been expanded across four floors and reimagined for modern living while retaining original iron gates, stone walkways, a moat, sculptures, water features, archways, and a castle turret. Nearly one acre of grounds complements two offices, two family rooms, two dining areas, a basement wine room, and an open bar. 6941 Gaston Avenue achieved a sale price of US$2.875M in cooperation with Alysee Compton of Stewart-Rose Properties. Image credit to Shawn May Photography.

701 West Walcott StreetPilot Point, Dallas Area, Texas

This renovated 15-plus-acre estate overlooks Lake Ray Roberts and includes a one-bedroom casita, guest house, workshop, kennels, cross-fenced pastures, private well, safe room, and gated entrance. 701 West Walcott Street achieved a sale price of US$2.367M in cooperation with Elaina Kay and Tyler Thomas of Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty. Image credit to Shawn May Photography.

408 Bella Vista Way East, Sanibel Island, Fort Myers Area, Florida

Set in Colony Beach Estates, an 18-residence Gulf-front enclave near the Sanibel Lighthouse, this remodeled Old Florida-style villa offers Gulf views from both living levels, expansive entertaining spaces, a private elevator, heated pool and spa, impact-rated windows and doors, and a standing-seam metal roof. 408 Bella Vista Way East achieved a sale price of US$1.634M in cooperation with Evan DuPont of Michael Saunders & Company. Image credit to Luxhunters.

55 Utopia Circle, Door County, Green Bay Area, Wisconsin

Rebuilt in 2024 across three waterfront parcels, this Sturgeon Bay estate features nearly 600 feet of frontage reaching both Lake Michigan and the bay, along with a rare 100-foot deep-water permanent pier. Natural stone, smart-home systems, an elevator, re-engineered shoreline, and a covered outdoor kitchen complement its turn-key waterfront setting. 55 Utopia Circle achieved a sale price of US$3.664M in cooperation with Erika Skogg of Christie's International Real Estate. Images provided by properties-elleven-Christie's International Real Estate.

Close by the end of the year-Concierge Auctions is now accepting consignments for two of its largest events: the London Global Sale and the End of Year Sale. Among the most anticipated auctions in the luxury real estate industry, these live sales create thrilling competition and ensure the world's finest properties sell with certainty. Visit conciergeauctions to inquire, submit a property for consideration, and view all upcoming sales, including London, New York, and more.

Images may be viewed at conciergeauctions. Properties are available for private showings by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, each closing will result in the funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreements. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world's largest luxury real estate auction house, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Majority owned by Sotheby's, the world's premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Compass (NYSE: COMP), Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury real estate auctions for clients. Still run by our co-founder, our platform is enhanced with deep auction expertise, heritage, innovation, and access to an unmatched database of high-net-worth buyers. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback HomesTM, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.

Kari Hegarty

BerlinRosen

+1 845-548-9216

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Concierge Auctions Announces Hong Kong Global Sale Success, Achieving Over US$350M in Aggregate Bids News Provided By Concierge Auctions September 30, 2026, 19:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management, Travel & Tourism Industry



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