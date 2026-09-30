The Adrian Dell & Carmen Roberts Foundation 4Th Annual Golf Tournament At The Victoria Club

Photo caption: Carmen and Dell Robert. "This tournament brings together golfers, sponsors, and donors who are passionate about empowering citizens of the Inland Empire through cultural activities, education, and expanded economic opportunities."

RIVERSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / --“Join us for a day of golf, community, and charity to support the transformative work of The Empowering Young Women's Conference in April 2026,” said David Taylor, event chair.The Adrian Dell & Carmen Roberts Foundation announces its 4th Annual Golf Tournament for Saturday, November 10, 2025, at the prestigious Victoria Club, located at 2521 Arroyo Drive, in Riverside, CA.“The tournament promises an exciting day of competition, featuring Men's & Women's Longest Drive, Men's & Women's Closest to the Pin contests, and a luncheon and raffle drawing. Participants are encouraged to register early to take advantage of special rates,” said David Taylor, Golf Tournament Chair.Golf Tournament Details:Date: November 10, 2025Location: Victoria Club, 2521 Arroyo Drive, Riverside, CADeadline: for registration and player names: November 4, 2025Phone: (951) 683-5323Ticket Price: Early Bird Pricing (before September 9, 2025): $145 per player, $580 per foursome. After September 9: $170 per player, $680 per foursome“Join us for a day of golf, community, and charity to support the transformative work of The Empowering Young Women's Conference in April 2026,” said Taylor.In 2001, Adrian“Dell” and Carmen Roberts launched the Empowering Young Women's Conference to educate young women, help them explore their interests, identify their strengths, and develop a sense of purpose.“The annual conference serves about 300 girls aged 12-21 and features useful workshop topics, including preparing for college, building self-esteem, pursuing dreams, recognizing abuse, and managing peer conflict,” said Adrian“Dell” Roberts, foundation president.For tickets to the Golf Tournament, visit this link.For sponsorship opportunities, visit . To make a donation, visit .For more information, contact Justin Troup at (909)762-9061 or David Taylor at (310) 557-6048.Event sponsors include the City of Riverside and Dameron Communications.About The Adrian Dell & Carmen Roberts FoundationThe Adrian Dell & Carmen Roberts Foundation is a 501(c) non-profit organization that consists of dedicated volunteers focused on empowering Riverside County Citizens through the development of cultural activities, education, and economic development. The ADCR Foundation showcases Riverside County's rich cultural diversity with colorful, inspiring, and authentic cultural activities throughout the year.To learn more about the Foundation, go to:

Carl M. Dameron

Dameron Communications

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The Adrian Dell & Carmen Roberts Foundation 4th Annual Golf Tournament at the Victoria Club News Provided By Agility PR Solutions September 30, 2026, 19:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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