King & Parsons Orthopedics Welcomes Dr. Kurt Geffken To The AVATAR® Joint Replacement Team

Kurt T. Geffken, MD, joins King & Parsons Orthopedics' AVATAR® joint replacement team in Portsmouth, N.H.

Leaders in Joint Care adds a Dartmouth-trained surgeon, hand selected by Dr. Thomas King and Dr. Moby Parsons, now accepting new patients on the Seacoast.

- Thomas V. King, MD, King & Parsons OrthopedicsPORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- King & Parsons Orthopedics, Leaders in Joint Care at The Knee, Hip and Shoulder Center, would like to welcome Kurt T. Geffken, MD, to the practice. Dr. Geffken was hand selected by Dr. King and Dr. Parsons to join the AVATARteam. He specializes in primary hip and knee replacement, with an interest and experience in complex revision surgery and deformity reconstruction and is now accepting new patients.“We looked a long time for the right surgeon to join us,” said Thomas V. King, MD.“Kurt's training is outstanding, and so is the way he treats patients. He's exactly who we want caring for our patients.”Born and raised in New England, Dr. Geffken completed his undergraduate and medical education in Virginia. He returned home for his orthopedic surgery residency at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H., then completed subspecialty fellowship training in Adult Joint Reconstruction at Orthopedic Associates of Michigan in Grand Rapids. He is Board Eligible in Adult Joint Reconstruction.“I decided to join King & Parsons because they seemed to be a good fit for my personality and practice style,” said Dr. Geffken.“I enjoy getting to know my patients in addition to providing high-quality care to get them back to the activities they enjoy. King & Parsons has a reputation of being a well-run, patient-focused group that prioritizes patients' needs and outcomes over volume. They strive to optimize the best outcomes, and the outcomes speak for themselves.”Dr. Geffken joins the AVATARprogram, King & Parsons' total knee and hip replacement program. AVATARpairs a minimally invasive technique with an individual plan for every patient and a dedicated, coordinated recovery process with best-in-class teams. The surgeons of King & Parsons have performed more than 22,000 surgeries. Across more than 2,000 consecutive patient report cards, patients scored AVATAR97 out of 100, and the practice has earned more than 300 five-star Google reviews.In addition to hip and knee arthroplasty and revision surgery, Dr. Geffken shares an interest with Dr. Parsons in arthroplasty of the shoulder and looks forward to offering shoulder replacement as he builds his practice.“Coming home to New Hampshire and joining a program with AVATAR's results is the opportunity I trained for,” Dr. Geffken said.“My focus is simple: understand what matters most to each patient, develop the right plan, and be there throughout their recovery to help them get back to doing what they love.”Dr. Geffken and his family returned to New Hampshire to raise their young family close to the ocean and the mountains, with hiking, skiing and the outdoors nearby and Boston and Portland within reach.Dr. Geffken is now seeing patients at King & Parsons Orthopedics and accepts most major insurance plans; call to confirm coverage. To schedule a consultation or learn more about the AVATARprogram, visit kingandparsons, avatarknee or avatarhip, or call 833-AVATARBEST.About King & Parsons OrthopedicsKing & Parsons Orthopedics, The Knee, Hip and Shoulder Center, was founded in 2003 by Thomas V. King, MD, and Kathleen Leavitt, PA-C, as a regional center of expertise in knee, hip and shoulder care. Leaders in same-day joint replacement in New England, Dr. King, Dr. Moby Parsons and Dr. Kurt Geffken care for patients across the Seacoast through the AVATARprogram, which pairs minimally invasive surgery with a personalized recovery plan and a dedicated care team. Learn more at kingandparsons.

Nick Smith

Loud Canvas Health

904-867-4807

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King & Parsons Orthopedics Welcomes Dr. Kurt Geffken to the AVATAR® Joint Replacement Team News Provided By Loud Canvas Health September 30, 2026, 19:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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