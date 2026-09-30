Calgary Restoration Warns Homeowners To Prepare For Frozen Pipe Damage Ahead Of Calgary Winter

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Calgary Restoration urges property owners to prepare for sub-zero temperatures that can cause frozen pipes, burst plumbing and serious water damage.

- Calgary Restoration

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Calgary Restoration is encouraging homeowners, property managers and businesses to prepare their properties for winter as sustained sub-zero temperatures increase the risk of frozen pipes, burst plumbing lines and water damage.

Frozen pipes are a common cold-weather cause of property damage in Calgary. When water inside a pipe freezes, it expands and increases pressure within the plumbing system. Pipes can crack or rupture, releasing water into walls, ceilings, basements, utility rooms and living areas, before the problem is immediately visible.

“Calgary winters can put plumbing systems under significant stress, especially when temperatures remain below freezing for extended periods,” said a Calgary Restoration spokesperson.“Preparing early and knowing how to respond to a frozen or burst pipe can help reduce the extent of water damage and the disruption it causes.”

Common warning signs of a frozen pipe include reduced water pressure, little or no water coming from a faucet, visible frost on exposed piping, unusual plumbing noises and unexplained moisture near walls, ceilings or floors.

Calgary Restoration recommends that property owners take preventive steps before and during periods of extreme cold. Exposed pipes in basements, crawl spaces, garages and exterior walls should be insulated where possible. Outdoor hoses should be disconnected, exterior water lines should be shut off when appropriate, and indoor temperatures should remain consistent throughout the day and night.

Homeowners can also open cabinet doors beneath sinks to allow warm air to circulate around plumbing and seal drafts near pipes located along exterior walls. Knowing the location of the main water shutoff valve can save valuable time if a pipe bursts.

If a pipe does freeze, property owners should avoid using open flames or unsafe heating methods to thaw it. If there is evidence of a burst pipe or active water release, the water supply should be shut off immediately if it is safe to do so.

When a frozen pipe bursts, stopping the water source is only the first step. Water can quickly move into drywall, insulation, flooring, subfloors, cabinetry and structural materials, including areas that may not be immediately visible.

Calgary Restoration provides 24/7 emergency water damage restoration services for residential and commercial properties throughout Calgary. Services include emergency water extraction, burst pipe cleanup, flood damage restoration, water damage mitigation, structural drying and dehumidification, moisture detection and mapping, basement water damage restoration, ceiling and wall water damage restoration, appliance leak cleanup, sump pump failure cleanup, storm and rainwater damage restoration, sewage backup cleanup, commercial water damage restoration and water damage remediation.

Professional moisture detection can be important after a plumbing failure because water can travel behind walls, beneath flooring and into insulation. Identifying hidden moisture helps determine which materials have been affected and where drying efforts need to be concentrated.

Fast action after a burst pipe can help limit secondary damage. Calgary Restoration advises property owners to shut off the main water supply when safe, move valuables away from affected areas, avoid electrical hazards and contaminated water, document visible damage with photographs, and contact a professional water damage restoration company as soon as possible.

Calgary's winter climate creates risks for plumbing installed near exterior walls, garages, crawl spaces and poorly insulated areas. Vacant homes and commercial buildings can face increased risk if heating systems fail or indoor temperatures drop during a cold snap.

Preparing plumbing systems before freezing weather arrives can reduce the likelihood of an emergency. When water damage does occur, prompt water extraction, moisture assessment, structural drying and dehumidification can help prevent water from remaining trapped inside building materials and reduce the potential for further damage.

Calgary Restoration provides water damage restoration in Calgary for homes and businesses affected by frozen and burst pipes, flooded basements, plumbing failures, appliance leaks, sump pump failures, sewage backups, storm-related water intrusion and other urgent water losses. The company offers 24/7 emergency response across Calgary and surrounding communities.

Property owners who discover frozen pipes, active leaks or water damage are encouraged to act quickly, prioritize safety and arrange professional assessment when water has entered walls, floors, ceilings or other building materials.

For more information about Calgary Restoration's water damage restoration services or emergency response, visit calgaryrestoration or call +1 (587) 333-3284.

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Calgary Restoration Warns Homeowners to Prepare for Frozen Pipe Damage Ahead of Calgary Winter News Provided By Calgary Restoration Ltd. September 30, 2026, 19:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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