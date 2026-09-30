Whitten & Lublin Recognized In Chambers Canada 2027 For Employment & Labour Law

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)- David Whitten, Founding PartnerTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / --“Chambers' rankings are built on client and peer interviews, which makes this recognition especially meaningful, it reflects the results we deliver, not just our reputation” - David Whitten, Founding PartnerWhitten & Lublin is pleased to announce that the firm's Employment & Labour: Non-Unionised Employees practice, along with founding partners David Whitten and Daniel Lublin, has been recognized in the Chambers Canada 2027 guide, one of the most rigorous and closely watched rankings in the legal industry.Chambers rankings are built on in-depth, independent research, including detailed interviews with clients and peers in the profession, and are widely regarded by corporate counsel and legal buyers as a trusted signal of a firm's real-world standing in a given practice area.David A. Whitten has been individually ranked by Chambers for seven consecutive years, and this year was placed in Band 1, the guide's top tier for Employment & Labour: Non-Unionised Employees in Ontario. Chambers researchers noted his experience representing both employers and employees, spanning matters from compensation agreements and severance packages through to constructive dismissals.Daniel Lublin, the firm's co-founding partner, was also recognized this year, with researchers pointing to his skill as a litigator for both employers and employees, particularly in human rights and discrimination matters, alongside his work on employment agreements, wrongful dismissals, and severance.“Being recognized by Chambers year after year reflects the depth of experience we bring to every case, on both the employer and employee side” said Daniel Lublin, Founding Partner.Learn more at: :22839099About Chambers and PartnersChambers and Partners is a leading global legal research and rankings organization, publishing independently researched guides that assess and rank law firms and individual lawyers across practice areas and jurisdictions. Chambers' methodology is based on extensive interviews with clients and peers, and its rankings are widely used by in-house counsel and legal buyers worldwide to identify leading legal talent.About Whitten & Lublin Employment LawyersWhitten & Lublin is a Toronto-based employment law firm dedicated to representing employees across Ontario. The firm provides strategic legal advice and advocacy in matters including wrongful dismissal, severance negotiations, employment contracts, workplace harassment and discrimination, disability claims, and constructive dismissal.Known for its client-focused approach, the firm combines legal expertise with practical guidance to help employees understand and protect their workplace rights. In addition to legal representation, Whitten & Lublin regularly publishes educational content, hosts webinars, and contributes commentary to media outlets on emerging workplace issues.For more information, visit or contact the firm at (416) 640-2667.

Maria

Whitten & Lublin

+1 (416) 640-2667

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Whitten & Lublin Recognized in Chambers Canada 2027 for Employment & Labour Law News Provided By Whitten & Lublin September 30, 2026, 19:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Law, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.