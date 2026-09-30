LISA VANDERPUMP HOSTS THE 9Th ANNUAL VANDERPUMP DOG FOUNDATION's WORLD DOG DAY IN WEST HOLLYWOOD

Lisa Vanderpump

On Saturday, September 26, 2026, Lisa Vanderpump, her husband Ken Todd, and The Vanderpump Dog Foundation hosted the 9th Annual World Dog Day

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- On Saturday, September 26, 2026, Lisa Vanderpump, her husband Ken Todd, and The Vanderpump Dog Foundation hosted the 9th Annual World Dog Day in West Hollywood, California, presented by Society Gal.The outdoor event, co-sponsored by the City of West Hollywood, celebrated dogs while raising awareness about animal abuse and neglect, both domestically and internationally. More than 2,000 people and their dogs attended the event, which featured over 50 pet-centered vendors, celebrity guests, live entertainment, and activities throughout the day.The event also featured a Doggy Adoption Area presented by the Tweezerman Pet Collection and an Education Area presented by Palms & Paws Veterinary Center.Founder of The Vanderpump Dog Foundation, Lisa Vanderpump, welcomed attendees and reflected on the importance of World Dog Day and the Foundation's ongoing rescue work.“World Dog Day is such a special day for us because so much of rescue can be incredibly difficult and emotional. Today is about celebrating dogs and bringing that feel-good factor to our community. I'm so grateful to the City of West Hollywood, our incredible staff, volunteers, fosters, sponsors, and everyone who continues to support our work. We've now saved 3,000 dogs here in Los Angeles, while continuing our work internationally, and there is still so much more to do,” said Vanderpump.West Hollywood Mayor John Heilman and Councilmember Lauren Meister also took the stage to welcome attendees and share a few words in support of the event and its continued presence in the West Hollywood community.The day featured entertainment and dog-friendly activities hosted by DJ Bateeza and Venus Binkley (Vanderpump Rules), along with a special live performance by Natalie Maguire (Vanderpump Rules).Celebrity guests joined in on the fun as judges for the day's contests, including Vanderpump Rules stars Jason Cohen and Chris Hahn, as well as Vanderpump Rules and The Valley star Tom Schwartz. The Vanderpump Dogs Look-Alike Contest, presented by The Posh Puppy Boutique, and the Doggy Pie-Eating Contest were crowd favorites.Guests and their pups also enjoyed classic carnival-style games, including ring toss, duck pond games, and other interactive activities. The Splash Zone, presented by Three Peas in a Pod Productions, quickly became one of the biggest hits of the day, giving dogs a place to cool off, while the Doggy Play Park presented by Fresh Patc,h offered pups even more room to play. Liquid Death also helped keep the crowd hydrated on the hot day by generously providing water for the event.World Dog Day brought together supporters, vendors, rescue advocates, and celebrity guests, including Sharon Osbourne, Tom Schwartz, Zack Wickham, Michael Turchin, Natalie Maguire, Venus Binkley, Chris Hahn, Jason Cohen, and many others, for a celebration centered around dogs and the Foundation's mission.“The work we do can be heartbreaking at times, but days like World Dog Day remind us why we keep going. I'm incredibly proud of our team and so thankful for our volunteers, fosters, sponsors, and supporters who make this work possible. Whether it's helping dogs in critical condition through our Emergency Medical Fund, rescuing dogs from local shelters, or continuing our rescue efforts both locally and internationally, our commitment remains the same: to give as many dogs as possible the chance at a better life,” said Vanderpump.For more information on The Vanderpump Dog Foundation, visit their website at

Paola Pierantoni

The vanderpump Dog Foundation

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LISA VANDERPUMP HOSTS THE 9th ANNUAL VANDERPUMP DOG FOUNDATION'S WORLD DOG DAY IN WEST HOLLYWOOD News Provided By The Vanderpump Dog Foundation September 30, 2026, 19:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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